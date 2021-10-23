Publish date:
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - San Francisco vs. Indianapolis
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Garoppolo has put up 925 passing yards (185.0 yards per game) while going 78-for-118 (66.1% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He also has 26 rushing yards on 15 carries with one touchdown, averaging 5.2 yards per game.
- The 49ers have run 53.5% passing plays and 46.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
- Garoppolo has attempted 12 of his 118 passes in the red zone, accounting for 37.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- The Colts have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 268.8 yards per game through the air.
- With 15 passing TDs allowed this year, the Colts defense is ranked 30th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Garoppolo did not record a pass attempt in Week 5 versus the Cardinals.
- Garoppolo has put up 422 passing yards (140.7 ypg) on 39-of-63 with three touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.
Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
52
31.3%
31
548
3
3
18.8%
George Kittle
28
16.9%
19
227
0
0
0.0%
Kyle Juszczyk
16
9.6%
14
135
1
2
12.5%
