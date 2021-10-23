October 23, 2021
BETTING
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - San Francisco vs. Indianapolis

Jimmy Garoppolo has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers (2-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) face off in a Week 7 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Garoppolo has put up 925 passing yards (185.0 yards per game) while going 78-for-118 (66.1% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He also has 26 rushing yards on 15 carries with one touchdown, averaging 5.2 yards per game.
  • The 49ers have run 53.5% passing plays and 46.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Garoppolo has attempted 12 of his 118 passes in the red zone, accounting for 37.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • The Colts have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 268.8 yards per game through the air.
  • With 15 passing TDs allowed this year, the Colts defense is ranked 30th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Garoppolo did not record a pass attempt in Week 5 versus the Cardinals.
  • Garoppolo has put up 422 passing yards (140.7 ypg) on 39-of-63 with three touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

52

31.3%

31

548

3

3

18.8%

George Kittle

28

16.9%

19

227

0

0

0.0%

Kyle Juszczyk

16

9.6%

14

135

1

2

12.5%

