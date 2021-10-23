Jimmy Garoppolo has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers (2-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) face off in a Week 7 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Garoppolo has put up 925 passing yards (185.0 yards per game) while going 78-for-118 (66.1% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and two interceptions.

He also has 26 rushing yards on 15 carries with one touchdown, averaging 5.2 yards per game.

The 49ers have run 53.5% passing plays and 46.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Garoppolo has attempted 12 of his 118 passes in the red zone, accounting for 37.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

The Colts have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 268.8 yards per game through the air.

With 15 passing TDs allowed this year, the Colts defense is ranked 30th in the league.

Recent Performances

Garoppolo did not record a pass attempt in Week 5 versus the Cardinals.

Garoppolo has put up 422 passing yards (140.7 ypg) on 39-of-63 with three touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 52 31.3% 31 548 3 3 18.8% George Kittle 28 16.9% 19 227 0 0 0.0% Kyle Juszczyk 16 9.6% 14 135 1 2 12.5%

