Publish date:
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Cincinnati vs. Baltimore
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow has thrown for 1,540 yards while completing 70.7% of his passes (123-of-174), with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions this year (256.7 per game).
- He's also carried the ball 17 times for 44 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per game.
- The Bengals have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
- Burrow has attempted 12 of his 174 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Burrow threw for 183 passing yards in one matchup against the Ravens, 76.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Burrow did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Ravens.
- The 295.0 yards per game the Ravens are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- With nine passing TDs allowed this season, the Ravens defense is ranked ninth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Lions, Burrow completed 65.5% of his passes for 271 yards, while tossing three touchdowns with one interception.
- He also tacked on 20 yards on five carries, averaging four yards per attempt without a touchdown.
- Burrow has racked up 900 passing yards (300.0 per game) and has a 70.7% completion percentage (70-for-99) over his last three appearances, tossing seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on 11 carries.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
41
23.4%
27
553
5
1
7.7%
Tyler Boyd
38
21.7%
28
290
1
2
15.4%
Tee Higgins
28
16.0%
18
194
2
3
23.1%
