Bookmakers have listed player props for Joe Burrow ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North rivals play in Week 7 when Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) meet the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow has thrown for 1,540 yards while completing 70.7% of his passes (123-of-174), with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions this year (256.7 per game).

He's also carried the ball 17 times for 44 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per game.

The Bengals have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Burrow has attempted 12 of his 174 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Burrow threw for 183 passing yards in one matchup against the Ravens, 76.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Burrow did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Ravens.

The 295.0 yards per game the Ravens are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

With nine passing TDs allowed this season, the Ravens defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Lions, Burrow completed 65.5% of his passes for 271 yards, while tossing three touchdowns with one interception.

He also tacked on 20 yards on five carries, averaging four yards per attempt without a touchdown.

Burrow has racked up 900 passing yards (300.0 per game) and has a 70.7% completion percentage (70-for-99) over his last three appearances, tossing seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on 11 carries.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 41 23.4% 27 553 5 1 7.7% Tyler Boyd 38 21.7% 28 290 1 2 15.4% Tee Higgins 28 16.0% 18 194 2 3 23.1%

Powered By Data Skrive