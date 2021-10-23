October 23, 2021
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Cincinnati vs. Baltimore

Bookmakers have listed player props for Joe Burrow ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North rivals play in Week 7 when Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) meet the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) at M&T Bank Stadium.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow has thrown for 1,540 yards while completing 70.7% of his passes (123-of-174), with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions this year (256.7 per game).
  • He's also carried the ball 17 times for 44 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per game.
  • The Bengals have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Burrow has attempted 12 of his 174 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Burrow threw for 183 passing yards in one matchup against the Ravens, 76.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Burrow did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Ravens.
  • The 295.0 yards per game the Ravens are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • With nine passing TDs allowed this season, the Ravens defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Lions, Burrow completed 65.5% of his passes for 271 yards, while tossing three touchdowns with one interception.
  • He also tacked on 20 yards on five carries, averaging four yards per attempt without a touchdown.
  • Burrow has racked up 900 passing yards (300.0 per game) and has a 70.7% completion percentage (70-for-99) over his last three appearances, tossing seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on 11 carries.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

41

23.4%

27

553

5

1

7.7%

Tyler Boyd

38

21.7%

28

290

1

2

15.4%

Tee Higgins

28

16.0%

18

194

2

3

23.1%

