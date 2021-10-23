October 23, 2021
Publish date:

Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Cincinnati vs. Baltimore

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Joe Mixon ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mixon has rushed for a team-leading 480 yards on 111 attempts (80.0 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
  • He also has 90 receiving yards (15.0 per game) on 13 catches, with one TD.
  • He has received 111 of his team's 162 carries this season (68.5%).
  • The Bengals have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Against the Ravens, Mixon's 55.1 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups are 1.4 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In one of seven games versus the Ravens Mixon has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Ravens have the NFL's fourth-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 82.0 yards per game.
  • The Ravens have given up six rushing touchdowns, 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Lions, Mixon carried the ball 18 times for 94 yards (5.2 yards per attempt).
  • He added five receptions for 59 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
  • In his last three games, Mixon has taken 44 carries for 194 yards (64.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He's also averaged 20.3 receiving yards per game, catching seven passes for 61 yards and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

111

68.5%

480

3

6

54.5%

4.3

Samaje Perine

20

12.3%

87

0

1

9.1%

4.4

Joe Burrow

17

10.5%

44

0

2

18.2%

2.6

Chris Evans

4

2.5%

18

0

0

0.0%

4.5

