There will be player prop bet markets available for Joe Mixon ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon has rushed for a team-leading 480 yards on 111 attempts (80.0 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

He also has 90 receiving yards (15.0 per game) on 13 catches, with one TD.

He has received 111 of his team's 162 carries this season (68.5%).

The Bengals have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Against the Ravens, Mixon's 55.1 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups are 1.4 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In one of seven games versus the Ravens Mixon has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Ravens have the NFL's fourth-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 82.0 yards per game.

The Ravens have given up six rushing touchdowns, 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Lions, Mixon carried the ball 18 times for 94 yards (5.2 yards per attempt).

He added five receptions for 59 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.

In his last three games, Mixon has taken 44 carries for 194 yards (64.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

He's also averaged 20.3 receiving yards per game, catching seven passes for 61 yards and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 111 68.5% 480 3 6 54.5% 4.3 Samaje Perine 20 12.3% 87 0 1 9.1% 4.4 Joe Burrow 17 10.5% 44 0 2 18.2% 2.6 Chris Evans 4 2.5% 18 0 0 0.0% 4.5

