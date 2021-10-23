Publish date:
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Cincinnati vs. Baltimore
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mixon has rushed for a team-leading 480 yards on 111 attempts (80.0 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- He also has 90 receiving yards (15.0 per game) on 13 catches, with one TD.
- He has received 111 of his team's 162 carries this season (68.5%).
- The Bengals have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mixon's matchup with the Ravens.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Against the Ravens, Mixon's 55.1 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups are 1.4 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In one of seven games versus the Ravens Mixon has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Ravens have the NFL's fourth-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 82.0 yards per game.
- The Ravens have given up six rushing touchdowns, 15th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Lions, Mixon carried the ball 18 times for 94 yards (5.2 yards per attempt).
- He added five receptions for 59 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
- In his last three games, Mixon has taken 44 carries for 194 yards (64.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He's also averaged 20.3 receiving yards per game, catching seven passes for 61 yards and one touchdown.
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
111
68.5%
480
3
6
54.5%
4.3
Samaje Perine
20
12.3%
87
0
1
9.1%
4.4
Joe Burrow
17
10.5%
44
0
2
18.2%
2.6
Chris Evans
4
2.5%
18
0
0
0.0%
4.5
Powered By Data Skrive