Publish date:
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Indianapolis vs. San Francisco
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Taylor's team-high 472 rushing yards (78.7 per game) have come on 87 carries, with four touchdowns.
- He also averages 35.0 receiving yards per game, catching 15 passes for 210 yards and one touchdown.
- He has handled 87, or 54.7%, of his team's 159 rushing attempts this season.
- The Colts, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- The 49ers allow 113.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.
- The Colts are up against the NFL's 15th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (six this year).
Recent Performances
- Taylor put together a 145-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Texans, carrying the ball 14 times (averaging 10.4 yards per attempt) while scoring two touchdowns.
- He tacked on one reception for 13 yards in the passing game.
- Over his last three outings, Taylor has racked up 301 rushing yards (100.3 per game) on 45 attempts with four touchdowns.
- He also has 140 receiving yards (46.7 ypg) on seven catches, with one TD.
Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Jonathan Taylor
87
54.7%
472
4
28
70.0%
5.4
Nyheim Hines
26
16.4%
101
1
5
12.5%
3.9
Marlon Mack
25
15.7%
97
0
2
5.0%
3.9
Carson Wentz
18
11.3%
74
0
5
12.5%
4.1
