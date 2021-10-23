In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jonathan Taylor and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) take on the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) in Week 7 at Levi's Stadium.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Taylor's team-high 472 rushing yards (78.7 per game) have come on 87 carries, with four touchdowns.

He also averages 35.0 receiving yards per game, catching 15 passes for 210 yards and one touchdown.

He has handled 87, or 54.7%, of his team's 159 rushing attempts this season.

The Colts, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

The 49ers allow 113.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.

The Colts are up against the NFL's 15th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (six this year).

Recent Performances

Taylor put together a 145-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Texans, carrying the ball 14 times (averaging 10.4 yards per attempt) while scoring two touchdowns.

He tacked on one reception for 13 yards in the passing game.

Over his last three outings, Taylor has racked up 301 rushing yards (100.3 per game) on 45 attempts with four touchdowns.

He also has 140 receiving yards (46.7 ypg) on seven catches, with one TD.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jonathan Taylor 87 54.7% 472 4 28 70.0% 5.4 Nyheim Hines 26 16.4% 101 1 5 12.5% 3.9 Marlon Mack 25 15.7% 97 0 2 5.0% 3.9 Carson Wentz 18 11.3% 74 0 5 12.5% 4.1

