October 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Indianapolis vs. San Francisco

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jonathan Taylor and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) take on the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) in Week 7 at Levi's Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Taylor's team-high 472 rushing yards (78.7 per game) have come on 87 carries, with four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 35.0 receiving yards per game, catching 15 passes for 210 yards and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 87, or 54.7%, of his team's 159 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Colts, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.5% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Taylor's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • The 49ers allow 113.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Colts are up against the NFL's 15th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (six this year).

Recent Performances

  • Taylor put together a 145-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Texans, carrying the ball 14 times (averaging 10.4 yards per attempt) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • He tacked on one reception for 13 yards in the passing game.
  • Over his last three outings, Taylor has racked up 301 rushing yards (100.3 per game) on 45 attempts with four touchdowns.
  • He also has 140 receiving yards (46.7 ypg) on seven catches, with one TD.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jonathan Taylor

87

54.7%

472

4

28

70.0%

5.4

Nyheim Hines

26

16.4%

101

1

5

12.5%

3.9

Marlon Mack

25

15.7%

97

0

2

5.0%

3.9

Carson Wentz

18

11.3%

74

0

5

12.5%

4.1

Powered By Data Skrive