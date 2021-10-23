Before Josh Jacobs hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) in Week 7 at Allegiant Stadium.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jacobs has taken 54 carries for a team-leading 175 rushing yards (29.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

He also averages 11.8 receiving yards per game, catching 11 passes for 71 yards.

He has received 54 of his team's 144 carries this season (37.5%).

The Raiders have run 61.7% passing plays and 38.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

The Eagles have the NFL's 28th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 135.3 yards per game.

The Eagles have conceded six rushing touchdowns, 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Broncos, Jacobs carried the ball 16 times for 53 yards and scored one touchdown.

He added one reception for 29 yards in the passing game.

Over his last three games, Jacobs has racked up 44 carries for 141 yards (47.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has tacked on 10 catches for 65 yards (21.7 per game).

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Josh Jacobs 54 37.5% 175 4 11 35.5% 3.2 Peyton Barber 37 25.7% 143 1 7 22.6% 3.9 Kenyan Drake 28 19.4% 91 1 7 22.6% 3.3 Marcus Mariota 1 0.7% 31 0 0 0.0% 31.0

