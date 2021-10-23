Publish date:
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jacobs has taken 54 carries for a team-leading 175 rushing yards (29.2 per game) with four touchdowns.
- He also averages 11.8 receiving yards per game, catching 11 passes for 71 yards.
- He has received 54 of his team's 144 carries this season (37.5%).
- The Raiders have run 61.7% passing plays and 38.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- The Eagles have the NFL's 28th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 135.3 yards per game.
- The Eagles have conceded six rushing touchdowns, 15th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Broncos, Jacobs carried the ball 16 times for 53 yards and scored one touchdown.
- He added one reception for 29 yards in the passing game.
- Over his last three games, Jacobs has racked up 44 carries for 141 yards (47.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has tacked on 10 catches for 65 yards (21.7 per game).
Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Josh Jacobs
54
37.5%
175
4
11
35.5%
3.2
Peyton Barber
37
25.7%
143
1
7
22.6%
3.9
Kenyan Drake
28
19.4%
91
1
7
22.6%
3.3
Marcus Mariota
1
0.7%
31
0
0
0.0%
31.0
