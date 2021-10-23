October 23, 2021
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia

Before Josh Jacobs hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) in Week 7 at Allegiant Stadium.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jacobs has taken 54 carries for a team-leading 175 rushing yards (29.2 per game) with four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 11.8 receiving yards per game, catching 11 passes for 71 yards.
  • He has received 54 of his team's 144 carries this season (37.5%).
  • The Raiders have run 61.7% passing plays and 38.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • The Eagles have the NFL's 28th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 135.3 yards per game.
  • The Eagles have conceded six rushing touchdowns, 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Broncos, Jacobs carried the ball 16 times for 53 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • He added one reception for 29 yards in the passing game.
  • Over his last three games, Jacobs has racked up 44 carries for 141 yards (47.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 10 catches for 65 yards (21.7 per game).

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Josh Jacobs

54

37.5%

175

4

11

35.5%

3.2

Peyton Barber

37

25.7%

143

1

7

22.6%

3.9

Kenyan Drake

28

19.4%

91

1

7

22.6%

3.3

Marcus Mariota

1

0.7%

31

0

0

0.0%

31.0

