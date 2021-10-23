October 23, 2021
BETTING
Kalif Raymond Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Detroit vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Kalif Raymond will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Raymond and the Detroit Lions (0-6) take the field against the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Raymond has amassed 219 yards (on 20 catches) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 31 times, and is averaging 36.5 yards per game.
  • Raymond has been the target of 31 of his team's 239 passing attempts this season, or 13.0% of the target share.
  • Raymond (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.6% of the time while running the football 36.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The 285.5 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With six passing TDs allowed this season, the Rams defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Raymond caught six passes for 37 yards while being targeted seven times.
  • Raymond has hauled in nine passes (15 targets) for 83 yards (27.7 per game) and has two touchdowns in his last three games.

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kalif Raymond

31

13.0%

20

219

2

3

12.0%

T.J. Hockenson

44

18.4%

32

311

2

4

16.0%

D'Andre Swift

42

17.6%

34

295

1

5

20.0%

Amon-Ra St. Brown

33

13.8%

24

204

0

4

16.0%

