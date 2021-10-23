Kalif Raymond will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Raymond and the Detroit Lions (0-6) take the field against the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Raymond has amassed 219 yards (on 20 catches) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 31 times, and is averaging 36.5 yards per game.

Raymond has been the target of 31 of his team's 239 passing attempts this season, or 13.0% of the target share.

Raymond (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.6% of the time while running the football 36.4% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The 285.5 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.

With six passing TDs allowed this season, the Rams defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Raymond caught six passes for 37 yards while being targeted seven times.

Raymond has hauled in nine passes (15 targets) for 83 yards (27.7 per game) and has two touchdowns in his last three games.

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kalif Raymond 31 13.0% 20 219 2 3 12.0% T.J. Hockenson 44 18.4% 32 311 2 4 16.0% D'Andre Swift 42 17.6% 34 295 1 5 20.0% Amon-Ra St. Brown 33 13.8% 24 204 0 4 16.0%

Powered By Data Skrive