Publish date:
Kalif Raymond Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Detroit vs. Los Angeles
Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds
Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Raymond has amassed 219 yards (on 20 catches) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 31 times, and is averaging 36.5 yards per game.
- Raymond has been the target of 31 of his team's 239 passing attempts this season, or 13.0% of the target share.
- Raymond (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.6% of the time while running the football 36.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The 285.5 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
- With six passing TDs allowed this season, the Rams defense is ranked fourth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Raymond caught six passes for 37 yards while being targeted seven times.
- Raymond has hauled in nine passes (15 targets) for 83 yards (27.7 per game) and has two touchdowns in his last three games.
Raymond's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kalif Raymond
31
13.0%
20
219
2
3
12.0%
T.J. Hockenson
44
18.4%
32
311
2
4
16.0%
D'Andre Swift
42
17.6%
34
295
1
5
20.0%
Amon-Ra St. Brown
33
13.8%
24
204
0
4
16.0%
