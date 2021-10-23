The Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) are 5.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 24, 2021 against the Tennessee Titans (4-2). The point total is 57.5 for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Titans

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in five of seven games this season.

Tennessee's games have gone over 57.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Sunday's over/under is 1.0 point lower than the two team's combined 58.5 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 56.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Chiefs games this season is 54.3, 3.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 57.5.

In 2020, games involving the Titans have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 7.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Thus far this season Kansas City has two wins against the spread.

The Chiefs have been favored by 5.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Kansas City's games this year have hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Chiefs put up 4.0 more points per game (30.8) than the Titans give up (26.8).

When Kansas City records more than 26.8 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Chiefs rack up 47.7 more yards per game (431.7) than the Titans give up per contest (384.0).

Kansas City is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team piles up more than 384.0 yards.

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 14 times, nine more than the Titans' takeaways (5).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with the Titans.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has four wins against the spread in six games this season.

This season, the Titans have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

This season the Titans average just 1.6 fewer points per game (27.7) than the Chiefs allow (29.3).

Tennessee is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 29.3 points.

The Titans average 384.7 yards per game, 25.8 fewer yards than the 410.5 the Chiefs give up.

Tennessee is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 410.5 yards.

This season the Titans have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Chiefs' takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Tennessee has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

This season, in three home games, Tennessee has hit the over once.

Titans home games this season average 51.5 total points, 6.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (57.5).

Kansas City is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

Away from home, the Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as 5.5-point favorites or more.

Kansas City has hit the over twice in three away games this year.

The average total in Chiefs away games this season is 53.7 points, 3.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (57.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.