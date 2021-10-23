Publish date:
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Chiefs vs. Titans
Over/under insights
- Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in five of seven games this season.
- Tennessee's games have gone over 57.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 1.0 point lower than the two team's combined 58.5 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 56.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Chiefs games this season is 54.3, 3.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 57.5.
- In 2020, games involving the Titans have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 7.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Chiefs stats and trends
- Thus far this season Kansas City has two wins against the spread.
- The Chiefs have been favored by 5.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Kansas City's games this year have hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Chiefs put up 4.0 more points per game (30.8) than the Titans give up (26.8).
- When Kansas City records more than 26.8 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Chiefs rack up 47.7 more yards per game (431.7) than the Titans give up per contest (384.0).
- Kansas City is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team piles up more than 384.0 yards.
- This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 14 times, nine more than the Titans' takeaways (5).
Titans stats and trends
- Tennessee has four wins against the spread in six games this season.
- This season, the Titans have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
- Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).
- This season the Titans average just 1.6 fewer points per game (27.7) than the Chiefs allow (29.3).
- Tennessee is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 29.3 points.
- The Titans average 384.7 yards per game, 25.8 fewer yards than the 410.5 the Chiefs give up.
- Tennessee is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 410.5 yards.
- This season the Titans have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Chiefs' takeaways (6).
Home and road insights
- At home this season, Tennessee has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- This season, in three home games, Tennessee has hit the over once.
- Titans home games this season average 51.5 total points, 6.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (57.5).
- Kansas City is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
- Away from home, the Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as 5.5-point favorites or more.
- Kansas City has hit the over twice in three away games this year.
- The average total in Chiefs away games this season is 53.7 points, 3.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (57.5).
