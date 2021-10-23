October 23, 2021
Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New England vs. New York

Author:

Before Kendrick Bourne hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Bourne's New England Patriots (2-4) and the New York Jets (1-4) square off in a Week 7 matchup between AFC East opponents at Gillette Stadium.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Bourne's stat line this year shows 18 catches for 282 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 47.0 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 24 times.
  • So far this season, 11.3% of the 213 passes thrown by his team have gone Bourne's way.
  • The Patriots have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • Against the Jets, Bourne has averaged 38.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 15.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Bourne, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • This week Bourne will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (268.0 yards allowed per game).
  • The Jets' defense is first in the NFL, allowing 0.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Cowboys, Bourne was targeted two times and racked up one catch for 75 yards (75 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Bourne has nine catches (on 10 targets) for 159 yards and one touchdown, averaging 53.0 yards per game.

Bourne's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kendrick Bourne

24

11.3%

18

282

2

1

4.0%

Jakobi Meyers

52

24.4%

36

346

0

4

16.0%

Hunter Henry

28

13.1%

22

241

3

3

12.0%

Nelson Agholor

31

14.6%

17

224

1

4

16.0%

