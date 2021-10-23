Publish date:
Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New England vs. New York
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Bourne's stat line this year shows 18 catches for 282 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 47.0 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 24 times.
- So far this season, 11.3% of the 213 passes thrown by his team have gone Bourne's way.
- The Patriots have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- Against the Jets, Bourne has averaged 38.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 15.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Bourne, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- This week Bourne will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (268.0 yards allowed per game).
- The Jets' defense is first in the NFL, allowing 0.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Cowboys, Bourne was targeted two times and racked up one catch for 75 yards (75 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Bourne has nine catches (on 10 targets) for 159 yards and one touchdown, averaging 53.0 yards per game.
Bourne's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kendrick Bourne
24
11.3%
18
282
2
1
4.0%
Jakobi Meyers
52
24.4%
36
346
0
4
16.0%
Hunter Henry
28
13.1%
22
241
3
3
12.0%
Nelson Agholor
31
14.6%
17
224
1
4
16.0%
