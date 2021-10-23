Before Kendrick Bourne hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Bourne's New England Patriots (2-4) and the New York Jets (1-4) square off in a Week 7 matchup between AFC East opponents at Gillette Stadium.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bourne's stat line this year shows 18 catches for 282 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 47.0 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 24 times.

So far this season, 11.3% of the 213 passes thrown by his team have gone Bourne's way.

The Patriots have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Against the Jets, Bourne has averaged 38.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 15.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Bourne, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

This week Bourne will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (268.0 yards allowed per game).

The Jets' defense is first in the NFL, allowing 0.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Cowboys, Bourne was targeted two times and racked up one catch for 75 yards (75 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.

In his last three games, Bourne has nine catches (on 10 targets) for 159 yards and one touchdown, averaging 53.0 yards per game.

Bourne's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kendrick Bourne 24 11.3% 18 282 2 1 4.0% Jakobi Meyers 52 24.4% 36 346 0 4 16.0% Hunter Henry 28 13.1% 22 241 3 3 12.0% Nelson Agholor 31 14.6% 17 224 1 4 16.0%

Powered By Data Skrive