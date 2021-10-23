The Ohio Bobcats (1-6, 0-0 MAC) are 5-point underdogs in a home MAC matchup against the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-4, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Peden Stadium. The game's over/under is set at 66.5.

Odds for Kent State vs. Ohio

Over/Under Insights

Kent State and its opponents have combined to score more than 66.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Ohio's games have yet to go over 66.5 points this season.

The two teams combine to score 48.7 points per game, 17.8 less than the total in this contest.

The 65 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.5 fewer than the 66.5 total in this contest.

Golden Flashes games have an average total of 64.9 points this season, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 66.5 over/under in this game is 12.8 points above the 53.7 average total in Bobcats games this season.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Golden Flashes have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5 points or more (in three chances).

Kent State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Golden Flashes average 28.4 points per game, comparable to the 30.7 per contest the Bobcats give up.

When Kent State records more than 30.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Golden Flashes rack up 449.6 yards per game, 31.2 more yards than the 418.4 the Bobcats give up per matchup.

When Kent State totals over 418.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Golden Flashes have five turnovers, one fewer than the Bobcats have takeaways (6).

Ohio Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Ohio is 3-4-0 this year.

This season, the Bobcats have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 5 points or more.

Ohio's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Bobcats average 14.0 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Golden Flashes allow (34.3).

The Bobcats collect 346.3 yards per game, 130.6 fewer yards than the 476.9 the Golden Flashes give up.

The Bobcats have turned the ball over eight times, eight fewer times than the Golden Flashes have forced turnovers (16).

Season Stats