Publish date:
Kent State vs. Ohio College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kent State vs. Ohio
Over/Under Insights
- Kent State and its opponents have combined to score more than 66.5 points in three of seven games this season.
- Ohio's games have yet to go over 66.5 points this season.
- The two teams combine to score 48.7 points per game, 17.8 less than the total in this contest.
- The 65 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.5 fewer than the 66.5 total in this contest.
- Golden Flashes games have an average total of 64.9 points this season, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 66.5 over/under in this game is 12.8 points above the 53.7 average total in Bobcats games this season.
Kent State Stats and Trends
- Kent State has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Golden Flashes have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5 points or more (in three chances).
- Kent State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Golden Flashes average 28.4 points per game, comparable to the 30.7 per contest the Bobcats give up.
- When Kent State records more than 30.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Golden Flashes rack up 449.6 yards per game, 31.2 more yards than the 418.4 the Bobcats give up per matchup.
- When Kent State totals over 418.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year, the Golden Flashes have five turnovers, one fewer than the Bobcats have takeaways (6).
Ohio Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Ohio is 3-4-0 this year.
- This season, the Bobcats have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 5 points or more.
- Ohio's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Bobcats average 14.0 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Golden Flashes allow (34.3).
- The Bobcats collect 346.3 yards per game, 130.6 fewer yards than the 476.9 the Golden Flashes give up.
- The Bobcats have turned the ball over eight times, eight fewer times than the Golden Flashes have forced turnovers (16).
Season Stats
|Kent State
|Stats
|Ohio
28.4
Avg. Points Scored
20.3
34.3
Avg. Points Allowed
30.7
449.6
Avg. Total Yards
346.3
476.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
418.4
5
Giveaways
8
16
Takeaways
6