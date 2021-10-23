October 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kent State vs. Ohio College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Ohio Bobcats (1-6, 0-0 MAC) are 5-point underdogs in a home MAC matchup against the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-4, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Peden Stadium. The game's over/under is set at 66.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Kent State vs. Ohio

Over/Under Insights

  • Kent State and its opponents have combined to score more than 66.5 points in three of seven games this season.
  • Ohio's games have yet to go over 66.5 points this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 48.7 points per game, 17.8 less than the total in this contest.
  • The 65 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.5 fewer than the 66.5 total in this contest.
  • Golden Flashes games have an average total of 64.9 points this season, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 66.5 over/under in this game is 12.8 points above the 53.7 average total in Bobcats games this season.
  • Kent State has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.
  • The Golden Flashes have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Kent State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
  • The Golden Flashes average 28.4 points per game, comparable to the 30.7 per contest the Bobcats give up.
  • When Kent State records more than 30.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Golden Flashes rack up 449.6 yards per game, 31.2 more yards than the 418.4 the Bobcats give up per matchup.
  • When Kent State totals over 418.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • This year, the Golden Flashes have five turnovers, one fewer than the Bobcats have takeaways (6).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kent State at SISportsbook.
  • Against the spread, Ohio is 3-4-0 this year.
  • This season, the Bobcats have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 5 points or more.
  • Ohio's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
  • The Bobcats average 14.0 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Golden Flashes allow (34.3).
  • The Bobcats collect 346.3 yards per game, 130.6 fewer yards than the 476.9 the Golden Flashes give up.
  • The Bobcats have turned the ball over eight times, eight fewer times than the Golden Flashes have forced turnovers (16).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Kent StateStatsOhio

28.4

Avg. Points Scored

20.3

34.3

Avg. Points Allowed

30.7

449.6

Avg. Total Yards

346.3

476.9

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

418.4

5

Giveaways

8

16

Takeaways

6