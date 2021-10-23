Publish date:
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Atlanta vs. Miami
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Pitts has 24 catches (on 36 targets) and leads the Falcons with 308 receiving yards (61.6 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- So far this season, 17.4% of the 207 passes thrown by his team have gone Pitts' way.
- Pitts (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons have called a pass in 62.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Miami
- The 307.5 passing yards the Dolphins allow per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 2.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked 26th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jets in Week 5, Pitts was targeted 10 times and racked up 119 yards on nine receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Pitts' 15 catches (22 targets) have netted him 204 yards (68.0 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three outings.
Pitts' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
36
17.4%
24
308
1
8
23.5%
Cordarrelle Patterson
31
15.0%
25
295
4
7
20.6%
Calvin Ridley
42
20.3%
27
255
1
7
20.6%
Hayden Hurst
15
7.2%
13
103
1
3
8.8%
