There will be player prop bets available for Kyle Pitts before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) take on the Miami Dolphins (1-5) in Week 7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Pitts has 24 catches (on 36 targets) and leads the Falcons with 308 receiving yards (61.6 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

So far this season, 17.4% of the 207 passes thrown by his team have gone Pitts' way.

Pitts (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons have called a pass in 62.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pitts' matchup with the Dolphins.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Miami

The 307.5 passing yards the Dolphins allow per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 2.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Jets in Week 5, Pitts was targeted 10 times and racked up 119 yards on nine receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Pitts' 15 catches (22 targets) have netted him 204 yards (68.0 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 36 17.4% 24 308 1 8 23.5% Cordarrelle Patterson 31 15.0% 25 295 4 7 20.6% Calvin Ridley 42 20.3% 27 255 1 7 20.6% Hayden Hurst 15 7.2% 13 103 1 3 8.8%

Powered By Data Skrive