October 23, 2021
BETTING
Publish date:

Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Atlanta vs. Miami

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Kyle Pitts before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) take on the Miami Dolphins (1-5) in Week 7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Pitts has 24 catches (on 36 targets) and leads the Falcons with 308 receiving yards (61.6 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
  • So far this season, 17.4% of the 207 passes thrown by his team have gone Pitts' way.
  • Pitts (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons have called a pass in 62.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Miami

  • The 307.5 passing yards the Dolphins allow per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 2.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jets in Week 5, Pitts was targeted 10 times and racked up 119 yards on nine receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Pitts' 15 catches (22 targets) have netted him 204 yards (68.0 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

36

17.4%

24

308

1

8

23.5%

Cordarrelle Patterson

31

15.0%

25

295

4

7

20.6%

Calvin Ridley

42

20.3%

27

255

1

7

20.6%

Hayden Hurst

15

7.2%

13

103

1

3

8.8%

