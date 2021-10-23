Bookmakers have installed player prop bets for Kyler Murray ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Murray's Arizona Cardinals (6-0) and the Houston Texans (1-5) go toe-to-toe in a Week 7 matchup from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Murray has 1,741 passing yards (290.2 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 73.8% of his throws and tossing 14 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

He's tacked on 116 rushing yards on 37 carries and three rushing touchdowns, averaging 19.3 yards per game.

The Cardinals have called a pass in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Murray has thrown 37 passes in the red zone this season, 48.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Houston

The 259.8 passing yards the Texans yield per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Browns last week, Murray went 20-for-30 (66.7%) for 229 yards with four touchdown passes.

Murray has passed for 736 yards (245.3 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 71% of his passes (66-for-93) with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 46 rushing yards (15.3 ypg) on 20 carries.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % DeAndre Hopkins 38 19.5% 26 367 6 10 27.0% Christian Kirk 31 15.9% 26 358 3 3 8.1% A.J. Green 32 16.4% 21 340 3 8 21.6%

