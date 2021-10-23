October 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Arizona vs. Houston

Author:

Bookmakers have installed player prop bets for Kyler Murray ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Murray's Arizona Cardinals (6-0) and the Houston Texans (1-5) go toe-to-toe in a Week 7 matchup from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Murray has 1,741 passing yards (290.2 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 73.8% of his throws and tossing 14 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.
  • He's tacked on 116 rushing yards on 37 carries and three rushing touchdowns, averaging 19.3 yards per game.
  • The Cardinals have called a pass in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Murray has thrown 37 passes in the red zone this season, 48.1% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Murray's matchup with the Texans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Houston

  • The 259.8 passing yards the Texans yield per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Browns last week, Murray went 20-for-30 (66.7%) for 229 yards with four touchdown passes.
  • Murray has passed for 736 yards (245.3 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 71% of his passes (66-for-93) with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 46 rushing yards (15.3 ypg) on 20 carries.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

DeAndre Hopkins

38

19.5%

26

367

6

10

27.0%

Christian Kirk

31

15.9%

26

358

3

3

8.1%

A.J. Green

32

16.4%

21

340

3

8

21.6%

Powered By Data Skrive