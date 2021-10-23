Publish date:
Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Arizona vs. Houston
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Murray has 1,741 passing yards (290.2 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 73.8% of his throws and tossing 14 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.
- He's tacked on 116 rushing yards on 37 carries and three rushing touchdowns, averaging 19.3 yards per game.
- The Cardinals have called a pass in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
- Murray has thrown 37 passes in the red zone this season, 48.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Houston
- The 259.8 passing yards the Texans yield per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Browns last week, Murray went 20-for-30 (66.7%) for 229 yards with four touchdown passes.
- Murray has passed for 736 yards (245.3 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 71% of his passes (66-for-93) with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 46 rushing yards (15.3 ypg) on 20 carries.
Murray's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
DeAndre Hopkins
38
19.5%
26
367
6
10
27.0%
Christian Kirk
31
15.9%
26
358
3
3
8.1%
A.J. Green
32
16.4%
21
340
3
8
21.6%
