Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Lamar Jackson, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jackson has passed for 1,686 yards (281.0 per game) while completing 67.5% of his passes (131-for-194), with nine touchdowns and five interceptions.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 392 rushing yards (65.3 ypg) on 64 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Ravens have called a pass in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Jackson has thrown 25 passes in the red zone this season, 46.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jackson's matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In six matchups against the Bengals, Jackson averaged 150.3 passing yards per game, 82.2 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Jackson threw multiple touchdown passes in three of those games against the Bengals.

The Bengals have the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 257.7 yards per game through the air.

The Bengals' defense is fourth in the league, allowing 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Jackson put together a 167-yard performance against the Chargers last week, completing 70.4% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with two interceptions.

Jackson added 51 yards on eight carries, averaging 6.4 yards per attempt.

Jackson has put up 925 passing yards (308.3 per game) and has a 72.9% completion percentage this year (78-of-107) over his last three games, while throwing six touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's tacked on 141 rushing yards on 29 carries, averaging 47.0 yards per game.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 43 22.2% 32 486 5 6 24.0% Mark Andrews 44 22.7% 34 468 3 6 24.0% Sammy Watkins 32 16.5% 18 292 0 2 8.0%

Powered By Data Skrive