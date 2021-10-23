October 23, 2021
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Baltimore vs. Cincinnati

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Lamar Jackson, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jackson has passed for 1,686 yards (281.0 per game) while completing 67.5% of his passes (131-for-194), with nine touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 392 rushing yards (65.3 ypg) on 64 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Ravens have called a pass in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Jackson has thrown 25 passes in the red zone this season, 46.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • In six matchups against the Bengals, Jackson averaged 150.3 passing yards per game, 82.2 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Jackson threw multiple touchdown passes in three of those games against the Bengals.
  • The Bengals have the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 257.7 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bengals' defense is fourth in the league, allowing 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Jackson put together a 167-yard performance against the Chargers last week, completing 70.4% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with two interceptions.
  • Jackson added 51 yards on eight carries, averaging 6.4 yards per attempt.
  • Jackson has put up 925 passing yards (308.3 per game) and has a 72.9% completion percentage this year (78-of-107) over his last three games, while throwing six touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He's tacked on 141 rushing yards on 29 carries, averaging 47.0 yards per game.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

43

22.2%

32

486

5

6

24.0%

Mark Andrews

44

22.7%

34

468

3

6

24.0%

Sammy Watkins

32

16.5%

18

292

0

2

8.0%

