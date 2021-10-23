October 23, 2021
BETTING
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) will try to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 as 3-point underdogs. An over/under of 49 is set in the contest.

Odds for Raiders vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

  • Las Vegas and its opponents have combined to put up more than 49 points in three of six games this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of Philadelphia's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 49.
  • The two teams combine to average 47.3 points per game, 1.7 less than the total in this contest.
  • The 49.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 0.3 more than the 49 over/under in this contest.
  • The Raiders and their opponents score an average of 47.5 points per game, 1.5 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • The 49-point total for this game is 1.2 points below the 50.2 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.
  • Against the spread, Las Vegas is 3-3-0 this year.
  • The Raiders have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.
  • Las Vegas has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).
  • The Raiders score just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Eagles give up (25.3).
  • Las Vegas is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.3 points.
  • The Raiders average 39.9 more yards per game (385.2) than the Eagles allow per outing (345.3).
  • When Las Vegas totals over 345.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • This year, the Raiders have four turnovers, two fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (6).
  • Philadelphia has three wins against the spread in six games this season.
  • The Eagles have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in five chances).
  • Philadelphia's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Eagles average just 1.2 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Raiders allow (24.0).
  • Philadelphia is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.0 points.
  • The Eagles rack up 346.0 yards per game, only 7.3 fewer than the 353.3 the Raiders allow.
  • Philadelphia is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals more than 353.3 yards.
  • The Eagles have five giveaways this season, while the Raiders have seven takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Las Vegas has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Raiders are winless ATS (0-2).
  • This year, in three home games, Las Vegas has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Raiders home games average 47.2 points, 1.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).
  • Philadelphia is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
  • This season, in three away games, Philadelphia has hit the over once.
  • This season, Eagles away games average 48.7 points, 0.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).

