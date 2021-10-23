The Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) will try to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 as 3-point underdogs. An over/under of 49 is set in the contest.

Odds for Raiders vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Las Vegas and its opponents have combined to put up more than 49 points in three of six games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Philadelphia's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 49.

The two teams combine to average 47.3 points per game, 1.7 less than the total in this contest.

The 49.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 0.3 more than the 49 over/under in this contest.

The Raiders and their opponents score an average of 47.5 points per game, 1.5 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 49-point total for this game is 1.2 points below the 50.2 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.

Raiders stats and trends

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 3-3-0 this year.

The Raiders have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.

Las Vegas has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Raiders score just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Eagles give up (25.3).

Las Vegas is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.3 points.

The Raiders average 39.9 more yards per game (385.2) than the Eagles allow per outing (345.3).

When Las Vegas totals over 345.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Raiders have four turnovers, two fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (6).

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in five chances).

Philadelphia's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Eagles average just 1.2 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Raiders allow (24.0).

Philadelphia is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.0 points.

The Eagles rack up 346.0 yards per game, only 7.3 fewer than the 353.3 the Raiders allow.

Philadelphia is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals more than 353.3 yards.

The Eagles have five giveaways this season, while the Raiders have seven takeaways.

Home and road insights

Las Vegas has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this season.

At home, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Raiders are winless ATS (0-2).

This year, in three home games, Las Vegas has hit the over twice.

This season, Raiders home games average 47.2 points, 1.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).

Philadelphia is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

This season, in three away games, Philadelphia has hit the over once.

This season, Eagles away games average 48.7 points, 0.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).

