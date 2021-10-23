Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Leonard Fournette and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Fournette's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) and the Chicago Bears (3-3) face off in a Week 7 matchup from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fournette has churned out a team-best 332 rushing yards (55.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

He's also caught 25 passes for 213 yards (35.5 per game).

He has received 78 of his team's 134 carries this season (58.2%).

The Buccaneers, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 66.8% of the time while running the ball 33.2% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Chicago

Fournette's zero rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Bears are 66.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Fournette did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Bears.

The Bears have the NFL's 16th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 112.2 yards per game.

The Buccaneers are up against the NFL's sixth-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (four this year).

Recent Performances

Against the Eagles last week, Fournette rushed 22 times for 81 yards and scored two touchdowns.

He chipped in with six receptions for 46 yards in the passing game.

Over his last three outings, Fournette has racked up 240 yards (80.0 per game) on 54 attempts with three touchdowns.

He has tacked on 13 catches for 136 yards (45.3 per game).

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Leonard Fournette 78 58.2% 332 3 19 55.9% 4.3 Ronald Jones II 31 23.1% 118 1 5 14.7% 3.8 Tom Brady 13 9.7% 37 1 6 17.6% 2.8 Giovani Bernard 4 3.0% 21 0 0 0.0% 5.3

