October 23, 2021
BETTING
Publish date:

Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Tampa Bay vs. Chicago

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Leonard Fournette and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Fournette's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) and the Chicago Bears (3-3) face off in a Week 7 matchup from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Fournette has churned out a team-best 332 rushing yards (55.3 per game) with three touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 25 passes for 213 yards (35.5 per game).
  • He has received 78 of his team's 134 carries this season (58.2%).
  • The Buccaneers, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 66.8% of the time while running the ball 33.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Fournette's zero rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Bears are 66.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Fournette did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Bears.
  • The Bears have the NFL's 16th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 112.2 yards per game.
  • The Buccaneers are up against the NFL's sixth-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (four this year).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Eagles last week, Fournette rushed 22 times for 81 yards and scored two touchdowns.
  • He chipped in with six receptions for 46 yards in the passing game.
  • Over his last three outings, Fournette has racked up 240 yards (80.0 per game) on 54 attempts with three touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 13 catches for 136 yards (45.3 per game).

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Leonard Fournette

78

58.2%

332

3

19

55.9%

4.3

Ronald Jones II

31

23.1%

118

1

5

14.7%

3.8

Tom Brady

13

9.7%

37

1

6

17.6%

2.8

Giovani Bernard

4

3.0%

21

0

0

0.0%

5.3

