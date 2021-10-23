Publish date:
Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Tampa Bay vs. Chicago
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Fournette has churned out a team-best 332 rushing yards (55.3 per game) with three touchdowns.
- He's also caught 25 passes for 213 yards (35.5 per game).
- He has received 78 of his team's 134 carries this season (58.2%).
- The Buccaneers, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 66.8% of the time while running the ball 33.2% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Fournette's matchup with the Bears.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Fournette's zero rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Bears are 66.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Fournette did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Bears.
- The Bears have the NFL's 16th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 112.2 yards per game.
- The Buccaneers are up against the NFL's sixth-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (four this year).
Recent Performances
- Against the Eagles last week, Fournette rushed 22 times for 81 yards and scored two touchdowns.
- He chipped in with six receptions for 46 yards in the passing game.
- Over his last three outings, Fournette has racked up 240 yards (80.0 per game) on 54 attempts with three touchdowns.
- He has tacked on 13 catches for 136 yards (45.3 per game).
Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Leonard Fournette
78
58.2%
332
3
19
55.9%
4.3
Ronald Jones II
31
23.1%
118
1
5
14.7%
3.8
Tom Brady
13
9.7%
37
1
6
17.6%
2.8
Giovani Bernard
4
3.0%
21
0
0
0.0%
5.3
Powered By Data Skrive