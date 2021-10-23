The Liberty Flames (5-2) take college football's 23rd-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the North Texas Mean Green (1-5), who have the No. 19 rushing attack, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Flames are double-digit, 21.5-point favorites. The game's over/under is 60.5.

Odds for Liberty vs. North Texas

Over/Under Insights

Liberty and its opponents have scored at least 60.5 points or more just one time this season.

North Texas' games have gone over 60.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.8, is 3.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 51.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.8 fewer than the 60.5 total in this contest.

Flames games have an average total of 55.5 points this season, five fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 60.5-point over/under for this game is 6.2 points below the 66.7 points per game average total in Mean Green games this season.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Liberty is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Flames have been favored by 21.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Liberty's games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Flames rack up 34.3 points per game, comparable to the 35 per matchup the Mean Green surrender.

Liberty is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 35 points.

The Flames collect 436.3 yards per game, just 3.3 more than the 433 the Mean Green give up per outing.

When Liberty amasses more than 433 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Flames have nine turnovers, two fewer than the Mean Green have takeaways (11).

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas has two wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Mean Green have been underdogs by 21.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

North Texas' games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Mean Green put up 22.5 points per game, 5.8 more than the Flames surrender (16.7).

North Texas is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team notches more than 16.7 points.

The Mean Green average 415 yards per game, 134.7 more yards than the 280.3 the Flames allow.

When North Texas totals more than 280.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

This season the Mean Green have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Flames' takeaways (6).

Season Stats