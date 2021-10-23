Publish date:
Liberty vs. North Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Liberty vs. North Texas
Over/Under Insights
- Liberty and its opponents have scored at least 60.5 points or more just one time this season.
- North Texas' games have gone over 60.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.8, is 3.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 51.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.8 fewer than the 60.5 total in this contest.
- Flames games have an average total of 55.5 points this season, five fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 60.5-point over/under for this game is 6.2 points below the 66.7 points per game average total in Mean Green games this season.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- Liberty is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Flames have been favored by 21.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Liberty's games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Flames rack up 34.3 points per game, comparable to the 35 per matchup the Mean Green surrender.
- Liberty is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 35 points.
- The Flames collect 436.3 yards per game, just 3.3 more than the 433 the Mean Green give up per outing.
- When Liberty amasses more than 433 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Flames have nine turnovers, two fewer than the Mean Green have takeaways (11).
North Texas Stats and Trends
- North Texas has two wins against the spread in six games this season.
- The Mean Green have been underdogs by 21.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- North Texas' games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- The Mean Green put up 22.5 points per game, 5.8 more than the Flames surrender (16.7).
- North Texas is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team notches more than 16.7 points.
- The Mean Green average 415 yards per game, 134.7 more yards than the 280.3 the Flames allow.
- When North Texas totals more than 280.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
- This season the Mean Green have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Flames' takeaways (6).
Season Stats
|Liberty
|Stats
|North Texas
34.3
Avg. Points Scored
22.5
16.7
Avg. Points Allowed
35
436.3
Avg. Total Yards
415
280.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
433
9
Giveaways
11
6
Takeaways
11