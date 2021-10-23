The Detroit Lions (0-6) are double-digit, 10.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break their six-game losing streak in a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at SoFi Stadium.

Odds for Rams vs. Lions

Rams stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 4-2-0 this season.

Los Angeles has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times in six games with a set point total).

The Rams score just 1.1 more points per game (29.8) than the Lions allow (28.7).

When Los Angeles records more than 28.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Rams collect 401.0 yards per game, just 16.5 more than the 384.5 the Lions allow per matchup.

Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up more than 384.5 yards.

The Rams have seven giveaways this season, while the Lions have seven takeaways.

Lions stats and trends

Detroit is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Lions have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Detroit's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Lions score 18.2 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the Rams surrender (21.2).

The Lions average 46.0 fewer yards per game (321.0) than the Rams allow per matchup (367.0).

The Lions have turned the ball over eight times, two fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (10).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

Los Angeles has gone over the total in all three home games this year.

Detroit has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, on the road.

In three road games this year, Detroit has hit the over once.

