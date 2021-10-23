October 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Detroit Lions (0-6) are double-digit, 10.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break their six-game losing streak in a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at SoFi Stadium.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Rams vs. Lions

  • Against the spread, Los Angeles is 4-2-0 this season.
  • Los Angeles has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times in six games with a set point total).
  • The Rams score just 1.1 more points per game (29.8) than the Lions allow (28.7).
  • When Los Angeles records more than 28.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Rams collect 401.0 yards per game, just 16.5 more than the 384.5 the Lions allow per matchup.
  • Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up more than 384.5 yards.
  • The Rams have seven giveaways this season, while the Lions have seven takeaways.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Lions.
  • Detroit is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Lions have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • Detroit's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Lions score 18.2 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the Rams surrender (21.2).
  • The Lions average 46.0 fewer yards per game (321.0) than the Rams allow per matchup (367.0).
  • The Lions have turned the ball over eight times, two fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (10).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
  • Los Angeles has gone over the total in all three home games this year.
  • Detroit has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, on the road.
  • In three road games this year, Detroit has hit the over once.

Powered by Data Skrive.