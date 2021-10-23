Publish date:
Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Rams vs. Lions
Rams stats and trends
- Against the spread, Los Angeles is 4-2-0 this season.
- Los Angeles has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times in six games with a set point total).
- The Rams score just 1.1 more points per game (29.8) than the Lions allow (28.7).
- When Los Angeles records more than 28.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Rams collect 401.0 yards per game, just 16.5 more than the 384.5 the Lions allow per matchup.
- Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up more than 384.5 yards.
- The Rams have seven giveaways this season, while the Lions have seven takeaways.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Lions.
Lions stats and trends
- Detroit is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Lions have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Detroit's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Lions score 18.2 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the Rams surrender (21.2).
- The Lions average 46.0 fewer yards per game (321.0) than the Rams allow per matchup (367.0).
- The Lions have turned the ball over eight times, two fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (10).
Home and road insights
- At home this year, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- Los Angeles has gone over the total in all three home games this year.
- Detroit has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, on the road.
- In three road games this year, Detroit has hit the over once.
Powered by Data Skrive.