October 23, 2021
Louisville vs. Boston College College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The Boston College Eagles (4-2, 0-0 ACC) are 5.5-point underdogs in a road ACC matchup with the Louisville Cardinals (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Cardinal Stadium. A 57-point over/under is set for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Louisville vs. Boston College

Over/Under Insights

  • Louisville and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.
  • Boston College's games have gone over 57 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.1, is 6.1 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 8.3 points above the 48.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 64.8 points per game in 2021, 7.8 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 57 over/under in this game is 3.5 points higher than the 53.5 average total in Eagles games this season.
  • Louisville has three wins against the spread in six games this year.
  • This season, the Cardinals are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
  • Louisville's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
  • This year, the Cardinals put up 12.8 more points per game (32.3) than the Eagles allow (19.5).
  • Louisville is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.5 points.
  • The Cardinals average 452.8 yards per game, 124 more yards than the 328.8 the Eagles allow per contest.
  • When Louisville piles up more than 328.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • The Cardinals have seven giveaways this season, while the Eagles have seven takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisville at SISportsbook.
  • Boston College is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Eagles won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
  • Boston College's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
  • The Eagles put up 30.8 points per game, comparable to the 29.2 the Cardinals allow.
  • When Boston College records more than 29.2 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Eagles collect 63.5 fewer yards per game (385.8) than the Cardinals allow per matchup (449.3).
  • Boston College is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 449.3 yards.
  • The Eagles have eight giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have eight takeaways .
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

LouisvilleStatsBoston College

32.3

Avg. Points Scored

30.8

29.2

Avg. Points Allowed

19.5

452.8

Avg. Total Yards

385.8

449.3

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

328.8

7

Giveaways

8

8

Takeaways

7