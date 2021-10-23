Publish date:
Louisville vs. Boston College College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisville vs. Boston College
Over/Under Insights
- Louisville and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.
- Boston College's games have gone over 57 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.1, is 6.1 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 8.3 points above the 48.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 64.8 points per game in 2021, 7.8 more than Saturday's total.
- The 57 over/under in this game is 3.5 points higher than the 53.5 average total in Eagles games this season.
Louisville Stats and Trends
- Louisville has three wins against the spread in six games this year.
- This season, the Cardinals are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
- Louisville's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- This year, the Cardinals put up 12.8 more points per game (32.3) than the Eagles allow (19.5).
- Louisville is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.5 points.
- The Cardinals average 452.8 yards per game, 124 more yards than the 328.8 the Eagles allow per contest.
- When Louisville piles up more than 328.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Cardinals have seven giveaways this season, while the Eagles have seven takeaways .
Boston College Stats and Trends
- Boston College is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Eagles won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
- Boston College's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- The Eagles put up 30.8 points per game, comparable to the 29.2 the Cardinals allow.
- When Boston College records more than 29.2 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Eagles collect 63.5 fewer yards per game (385.8) than the Cardinals allow per matchup (449.3).
- Boston College is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 449.3 yards.
- The Eagles have eight giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have eight takeaways .
Season Stats
|Louisville
|Stats
|Boston College
32.3
Avg. Points Scored
30.8
29.2
Avg. Points Allowed
19.5
452.8
Avg. Total Yards
385.8
449.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
328.8
7
Giveaways
8
8
Takeaways
7