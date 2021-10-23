The Boston College Eagles (4-2, 0-0 ACC) are 5.5-point underdogs in a road ACC matchup with the Louisville Cardinals (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Cardinal Stadium. A 57-point over/under is set for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Louisville vs. Boston College

Over/Under Insights

Louisville and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

Boston College's games have gone over 57 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.1, is 6.1 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 8.3 points above the 48.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 64.8 points per game in 2021, 7.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 57 over/under in this game is 3.5 points higher than the 53.5 average total in Eagles games this season.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

This season, the Cardinals are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Louisville's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This year, the Cardinals put up 12.8 more points per game (32.3) than the Eagles allow (19.5).

Louisville is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.5 points.

The Cardinals average 452.8 yards per game, 124 more yards than the 328.8 the Eagles allow per contest.

When Louisville piles up more than 328.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Cardinals have seven giveaways this season, while the Eagles have seven takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisville at SISportsbook.

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Eagles won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Boston College's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Eagles put up 30.8 points per game, comparable to the 29.2 the Cardinals allow.

When Boston College records more than 29.2 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Eagles collect 63.5 fewer yards per game (385.8) than the Cardinals allow per matchup (449.3).

Boston College is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 449.3 yards.

The Eagles have eight giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have eight takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats