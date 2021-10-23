Publish date:
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New England vs. New York
Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds
Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has thrown for 1,472 yards while completing 71.1% of his passes (150-of-211), with seven touchdowns and six interceptions this year (245.3 per game).
- He's also carried the ball 10 times for 26 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per game.
- The Patriots have thrown the ball in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
- Jones accounts for 49.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 25 of his 211 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. New York
- Jones threw for 186 passing yards in one matchup against the Jets, 62.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jones did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Jets.
- This week Jones will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (268.0 yards allowed per game).
- At 0.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Jets defense is ranked first in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Jones had 229 yards while completing 71.4% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.
- Jones has racked up 735 passing yards (245.0 per game) and has a 75.8% completion percentage this year (69-of-91) while throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.
Jones' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
52
24.4%
36
346
0
4
16.0%
Kendrick Bourne
24
11.3%
18
282
2
1
4.0%
Hunter Henry
28
13.1%
22
241
3
3
12.0%
