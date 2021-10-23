October 23, 2021
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New England vs. New York

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Mac Jones for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC East opponents square off in Week 7 when Jones and the New England Patriots (2-4) meet the New York Jets (1-4) at Gillette Stadium.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has thrown for 1,472 yards while completing 71.1% of his passes (150-of-211), with seven touchdowns and six interceptions this year (245.3 per game).
  • He's also carried the ball 10 times for 26 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per game.
  • The Patriots have thrown the ball in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
  • Jones accounts for 49.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 25 of his 211 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. New York

  • Jones threw for 186 passing yards in one matchup against the Jets, 62.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jones did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Jets.
  • This week Jones will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (268.0 yards allowed per game).
  • At 0.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Jets defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Jones had 229 yards while completing 71.4% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.
  • Jones has racked up 735 passing yards (245.0 per game) and has a 75.8% completion percentage this year (69-of-91) while throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.

Jones' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

52

24.4%

36

346

0

4

16.0%

Kendrick Bourne

24

11.3%

18

282

2

1

4.0%

Hunter Henry

28

13.1%

22

241

3

3

12.0%

