In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Mac Jones for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC East opponents square off in Week 7 when Jones and the New England Patriots (2-4) meet the New York Jets (1-4) at Gillette Stadium.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has thrown for 1,472 yards while completing 71.1% of his passes (150-of-211), with seven touchdowns and six interceptions this year (245.3 per game).

He's also carried the ball 10 times for 26 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per game.

The Patriots have thrown the ball in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Jones accounts for 49.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 25 of his 211 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. New York

Jones threw for 186 passing yards in one matchup against the Jets, 62.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jones did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Jets.

This week Jones will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (268.0 yards allowed per game).

At 0.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Jets defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Jones had 229 yards while completing 71.4% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.

Jones has racked up 735 passing yards (245.0 per game) and has a 75.8% completion percentage this year (69-of-91) while throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.

Jones' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 52 24.4% 36 346 0 4 16.0% Kendrick Bourne 24 11.3% 18 282 2 1 4.0% Hunter Henry 28 13.1% 22 241 3 3 12.0%

