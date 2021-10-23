Publish date:
Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Baltimore vs. Cincinnati
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Andrews has hauled in 468 yards (on 34 catches) with three touchdowns. He's been targeted 44 times, and is averaging 78.0 yards per game.
- Andrews has been the target of 22.7% (44 total) of his team's 194 passing attempts this season.
- Andrews has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 24.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens have called a pass in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Andrews has averaged 45.2 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups against the Bengals, 14.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In six matchups versus the Bengals, Andrews has had a touchdown catch three times, including multiple scores in one game.
- The Bengals have the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 257.7 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Andrews put together a 68-yard performance against the Chargers last week on five catches while being targeted six times and scoring one touchdown.
- Andrews has grabbed 21 passes (on 27 targets) for 282 yards (94.0 per game) and three touchdowns over his last three outings.
Andrews' Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
44
22.7%
34
468
3
6
24.0%
Marquise Brown
43
22.2%
32
486
5
6
24.0%
Sammy Watkins
32
16.5%
18
292
0
2
8.0%
Devin Duvernay
18
9.3%
12
119
1
3
12.0%
