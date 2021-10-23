October 23, 2021
BETTING
Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Baltimore vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Before Mark Andrews hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. AFC North foes square off in Week 7 when Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) meet the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) at M&T Bank Stadium.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Andrews has hauled in 468 yards (on 34 catches) with three touchdowns. He's been targeted 44 times, and is averaging 78.0 yards per game.
  • Andrews has been the target of 22.7% (44 total) of his team's 194 passing attempts this season.
  • Andrews has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 24.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens have called a pass in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Andrews has averaged 45.2 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups against the Bengals, 14.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In six matchups versus the Bengals, Andrews has had a touchdown catch three times, including multiple scores in one game.
  • The Bengals have the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 257.7 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Andrews put together a 68-yard performance against the Chargers last week on five catches while being targeted six times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Andrews has grabbed 21 passes (on 27 targets) for 282 yards (94.0 per game) and three touchdowns over his last three outings.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mark Andrews

44

22.7%

34

468

3

6

24.0%

Marquise Brown

43

22.2%

32

486

5

6

24.0%

Sammy Watkins

32

16.5%

18

292

0

2

8.0%

Devin Duvernay

18

9.3%

12

119

1

3

12.0%

Powered By Data Skrive