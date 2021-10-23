Before Mark Andrews hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. AFC North foes square off in Week 7 when Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) meet the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Andrews has hauled in 468 yards (on 34 catches) with three touchdowns. He's been targeted 44 times, and is averaging 78.0 yards per game.

Andrews has been the target of 22.7% (44 total) of his team's 194 passing attempts this season.

Andrews has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 24.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens have called a pass in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Andrews' matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Andrews has averaged 45.2 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups against the Bengals, 14.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In six matchups versus the Bengals, Andrews has had a touchdown catch three times, including multiple scores in one game.

The Bengals have the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 257.7 yards per game through the air.

At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Andrews put together a 68-yard performance against the Chargers last week on five catches while being targeted six times and scoring one touchdown.

Andrews has grabbed 21 passes (on 27 targets) for 282 yards (94.0 per game) and three touchdowns over his last three outings.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 44 22.7% 34 468 3 6 24.0% Marquise Brown 43 22.2% 32 486 5 6 24.0% Sammy Watkins 32 16.5% 18 292 0 2 8.0% Devin Duvernay 18 9.3% 12 119 1 3 12.0%

Powered By Data Skrive