October 23, 2021
Publish date:

Mark Ingram II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Houston vs. Arizona

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Mark Ingram II for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Ingram's Houston Texans (1-5) and the Arizona Cardinals (6-0) go toe-to-toe in a Week 7 matchup from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ingram has carried the ball 86 times for a team-high 285 yards (47.5 per game), with one touchdown.
  • He's also caught four passes for 6 yards (1.0 per game).
  • He has handled 86, or 54.8%, of his team's 157 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Texans have thrown the ball in 53.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • In his two career matchups against the Cardinals, Ingram averaged 62.5 rushing yards per game, 23.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two games against the Cardinals Ingram has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • Note: Ingram's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
  • The Cardinals allow 128.0 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Cardinals have given up three rushing TDs. They are ranked third in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Colts, Ingram ran for 73 yards on 18 carries (averaging 4.1 yards per carry).
  • During his last three games, Ingram has rushed for 138 yards (46.0 per game) on 40 carries.

Ingram's Houston Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Mark Ingram II

86

54.8%

285

1

14

73.7%

3.3

Phillip Lindsay

36

22.9%

89

1

2

10.5%

2.5

David Johnson

20

12.7%

79

0

1

5.3%

4.0

Tyrod Taylor

5

3.2%

55

1

2

10.5%

11.0

