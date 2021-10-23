Publish date:
Mark Ingram II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Houston vs. Arizona
Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds
Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ingram has carried the ball 86 times for a team-high 285 yards (47.5 per game), with one touchdown.
- He's also caught four passes for 6 yards (1.0 per game).
- He has handled 86, or 54.8%, of his team's 157 rushing attempts this season.
- The Texans have thrown the ball in 53.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Arizona
- In his two career matchups against the Cardinals, Ingram averaged 62.5 rushing yards per game, 23.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two games against the Cardinals Ingram has not rushed for a touchdown.
- Note: Ingram's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
- The Cardinals allow 128.0 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Cardinals have given up three rushing TDs. They are ranked third in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Colts, Ingram ran for 73 yards on 18 carries (averaging 4.1 yards per carry).
- During his last three games, Ingram has rushed for 138 yards (46.0 per game) on 40 carries.
Ingram's Houston Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Mark Ingram II
86
54.8%
285
1
14
73.7%
3.3
Phillip Lindsay
36
22.9%
89
1
2
10.5%
2.5
David Johnson
20
12.7%
79
0
1
5.3%
4.0
Tyrod Taylor
5
3.2%
55
1
2
10.5%
11.0
