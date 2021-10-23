In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Mark Ingram II for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Ingram's Houston Texans (1-5) and the Arizona Cardinals (6-0) go toe-to-toe in a Week 7 matchup from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ingram has carried the ball 86 times for a team-high 285 yards (47.5 per game), with one touchdown.

He's also caught four passes for 6 yards (1.0 per game).

He has handled 86, or 54.8%, of his team's 157 rushing attempts this season.

The Texans have thrown the ball in 53.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Arizona

In his two career matchups against the Cardinals, Ingram averaged 62.5 rushing yards per game, 23.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two games against the Cardinals Ingram has not rushed for a touchdown.

Note: Ingram's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.

The Cardinals allow 128.0 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense.

This season the Cardinals have given up three rushing TDs. They are ranked third in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Colts, Ingram ran for 73 yards on 18 carries (averaging 4.1 yards per carry).

During his last three games, Ingram has rushed for 138 yards (46.0 per game) on 40 carries.

Ingram's Houston Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Mark Ingram II 86 54.8% 285 1 14 73.7% 3.3 Phillip Lindsay 36 22.9% 89 1 2 10.5% 2.5 David Johnson 20 12.7% 79 0 1 5.3% 4.0 Tyrod Taylor 5 3.2% 55 1 2 10.5% 11.0

Powered By Data Skrive