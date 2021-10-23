Before placing any wagers on Marquez Callaway's player props for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 7 matchup sees Callaway's New Orleans Saints (3-2) play the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Callaway's stat line this year features 13 grabs for 222 yards and three touchdowns. He is averaging 44.4 yards per game, and has been targeted 21 times.

Callaway has been the target of 21 of his team's 120 passing attempts this season, or 17.5% of the target share.

Callaway has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 11.8% of his team's 17 red zone pass attempts.

The Saints have run 43.5% passing plays and 56.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Callaway's matchup with the Seahawks.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Seattle

This week Callaway will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (306.2 yards allowed per game).

The Seahawks have surrendered 10 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Callaway put together an 85-yard performance against the Football Team in Week 5 on four catches (21.2 yards per catch) while being targeted eight times and scoring two touchdowns.

Callaway has recorded 200 receiving yards (66.7 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 10 passes on 15 targets over his last three outings.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 21 17.5% 13 222 3 2 11.8% Deonte Harris 16 13.3% 12 236 2 0 0.0% Alvin Kamara 22 18.3% 15 113 3 4 23.5% Juwan Johnson 11 9.2% 6 64 3 3 17.6%

Powered By Data Skrive