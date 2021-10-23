October 23, 2021
Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New Orleans vs. Seattle

Before placing any wagers on Marquez Callaway's player props for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 7 matchup sees Callaway's New Orleans Saints (3-2) play the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Callaway's stat line this year features 13 grabs for 222 yards and three touchdowns. He is averaging 44.4 yards per game, and has been targeted 21 times.
  • Callaway has been the target of 21 of his team's 120 passing attempts this season, or 17.5% of the target share.
  • Callaway has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 11.8% of his team's 17 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Saints have run 43.5% passing plays and 56.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • This week Callaway will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (306.2 yards allowed per game).
  • The Seahawks have surrendered 10 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Callaway put together an 85-yard performance against the Football Team in Week 5 on four catches (21.2 yards per catch) while being targeted eight times and scoring two touchdowns.
  • Callaway has recorded 200 receiving yards (66.7 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 10 passes on 15 targets over his last three outings.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

21

17.5%

13

222

3

2

11.8%

Deonte Harris

16

13.3%

12

236

2

0

0.0%

Alvin Kamara

22

18.3%

15

113

3

4

23.5%

Juwan Johnson

11

9.2%

6

64

3

3

17.6%

