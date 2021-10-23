Publish date:
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Baltimore vs. Cincinnati
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown's 486 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Ravens. He's been targeted 43 times and has collected 32 catches and five touchdowns (81.0 yards per game).
- So far this season, 22.2% of the 194 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.
- Brown has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 24.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Brown has averaged 49.5 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Bengals, 5.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In four matchups with the Bengals, Brown has had a touchdown catch three times, including multiple scores in one game.
- The 257.7 yards per game the Bengals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Chargers, Brown was targeted five times and recorded four catches for 35 yards.
- Over his last three outings, Brown has put together 251 yards (on 17 grabs) and three touchdowns.
Brown's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
43
22.2%
32
486
5
6
24.0%
Mark Andrews
44
22.7%
34
468
3
6
24.0%
Sammy Watkins
32
16.5%
18
292
0
2
8.0%
Devin Duvernay
18
9.3%
12
119
1
3
12.0%
