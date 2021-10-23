October 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Baltimore vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Marquise Brown has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Brown and the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 7 with the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown's 486 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Ravens. He's been targeted 43 times and has collected 32 catches and five touchdowns (81.0 yards per game).
  • So far this season, 22.2% of the 194 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.
  • Brown has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 24.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.5% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brown's matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Brown has averaged 49.5 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Bengals, 5.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In four matchups with the Bengals, Brown has had a touchdown catch three times, including multiple scores in one game.
  • The 257.7 yards per game the Bengals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Chargers, Brown was targeted five times and recorded four catches for 35 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Brown has put together 251 yards (on 17 grabs) and three touchdowns.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

43

22.2%

32

486

5

6

24.0%

Mark Andrews

44

22.7%

34

468

3

6

24.0%

Sammy Watkins

32

16.5%

18

292

0

2

8.0%

Devin Duvernay

18

9.3%

12

119

1

3

12.0%

Powered By Data Skrive