Marquise Brown has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Brown and the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 7 with the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown's 486 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Ravens. He's been targeted 43 times and has collected 32 catches and five touchdowns (81.0 yards per game).

So far this season, 22.2% of the 194 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.

Brown has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 24.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Brown has averaged 49.5 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Bengals, 5.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In four matchups with the Bengals, Brown has had a touchdown catch three times, including multiple scores in one game.

The 257.7 yards per game the Bengals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Chargers, Brown was targeted five times and recorded four catches for 35 yards.

Over his last three outings, Brown has put together 251 yards (on 17 grabs) and three touchdowns.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 43 22.2% 32 486 5 6 24.0% Mark Andrews 44 22.7% 34 468 3 6 24.0% Sammy Watkins 32 16.5% 18 292 0 2 8.0% Devin Duvernay 18 9.3% 12 119 1 3 12.0%

