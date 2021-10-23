Before Matt Ryan hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. This Week 7 matchup sees Ryan's Atlanta Falcons (2-3) play the Miami Dolphins (1-5) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Ryan has put up 1,332 passing yards (266.4 per game) while going 141-for-204 (69.1% completion percentage) and throwing 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also rushed seven times for 26 yards, averaging 5.2 yards per game.

The Falcons have called a pass in 62.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.

Ryan has attempted 34 of his 204 passes in the red zone, accounting for 69.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Miami

In one matchup against the Dolphins, Ryan recorded 248 passing yards, 34.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Ryan threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Dolphins.

Note: Ryan's stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.

The 307.5 yards per game the Dolphins are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

With 13 passing TDs conceded this year, the Dolphins defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Jets in Week 5, Ryan went 33-for-45 (73.3%) for 342 yards with two touchdown passes.

Ryan has passed for 868 yards while completing 69.1% of his throws (85-of-123), with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions (289.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 36 17.4% 24 308 1 8 23.5% Cordarrelle Patterson 31 15.0% 25 295 4 7 20.6% Calvin Ridley 42 20.3% 27 255 1 7 20.6%

