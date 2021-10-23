Publish date:
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Atlanta vs. Miami
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Ryan has put up 1,332 passing yards (266.4 per game) while going 141-for-204 (69.1% completion percentage) and throwing 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also rushed seven times for 26 yards, averaging 5.2 yards per game.
- The Falcons have called a pass in 62.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
- Ryan has attempted 34 of his 204 passes in the red zone, accounting for 69.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Miami
- In one matchup against the Dolphins, Ryan recorded 248 passing yards, 34.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Ryan threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Dolphins.
- Note: Ryan's stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
- The 307.5 yards per game the Dolphins are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
- With 13 passing TDs conceded this year, the Dolphins defense is ranked 26th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jets in Week 5, Ryan went 33-for-45 (73.3%) for 342 yards with two touchdown passes.
- Ryan has passed for 868 yards while completing 69.1% of his throws (85-of-123), with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions (289.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
Ryan's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
36
17.4%
24
308
1
8
23.5%
Cordarrelle Patterson
31
15.0%
25
295
4
7
20.6%
Calvin Ridley
42
20.3%
27
255
1
7
20.6%
