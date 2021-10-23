October 23, 2021
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Atlanta vs. Miami

Before Matt Ryan hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. This Week 7 matchup sees Ryan's Atlanta Falcons (2-3) play the Miami Dolphins (1-5) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Ryan has put up 1,332 passing yards (266.4 per game) while going 141-for-204 (69.1% completion percentage) and throwing 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's also rushed seven times for 26 yards, averaging 5.2 yards per game.
  • The Falcons have called a pass in 62.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Ryan has attempted 34 of his 204 passes in the red zone, accounting for 69.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Miami

  • In one matchup against the Dolphins, Ryan recorded 248 passing yards, 34.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Ryan threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Dolphins.
  • Note: Ryan's stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
  • The 307.5 yards per game the Dolphins are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 13 passing TDs conceded this year, the Dolphins defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jets in Week 5, Ryan went 33-for-45 (73.3%) for 342 yards with two touchdown passes.
  • Ryan has passed for 868 yards while completing 69.1% of his throws (85-of-123), with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions (289.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

36

17.4%

24

308

1

8

23.5%

Cordarrelle Patterson

31

15.0%

25

295

4

7

20.6%

Calvin Ridley

42

20.3%

27

255

1

7

20.6%

