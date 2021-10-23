There will be player prop bets available for Matthew Stafford before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) take on the Detroit Lions (0-6) in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford has passed for 1,838 yards while completing 69.5% of his throws (139-of-200), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions (306.3 yards per game).

He also has 26 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaging 4.3 yards per game.

The Rams have run 55.5% passing plays and 44.5% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Stafford accounts for 51.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 200 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Detroit

This week Stafford will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (270.5 yards allowed per game).

At 2.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Lions defense is ranked 22nd in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Giants last week, Stafford went 22-for-28 (78.6%) for 251 yards with four touchdown passes and one interception.

Stafford tacked on two carries for 12 yards, averaging six yards per attempt in the running game.

Stafford has racked up 896 passing yards (298.7 per game) and has a 68.9% completion percentage (73-for-106) over his last three appearances, tossing seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

He also has 32 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 10.7 yards per game on the ground.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 68 33.7% 46 653 7 12 35.3% Robert Woods 44 21.8% 29 353 3 7 20.6% Van Jefferson 26 12.9% 17 261 2 2 5.9%

Powered By Data Skrive