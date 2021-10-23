October 23, 2021
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Los Angeles vs. Detroit

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Matthew Stafford before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) take on the Detroit Lions (0-6) in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Stafford has passed for 1,838 yards while completing 69.5% of his throws (139-of-200), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions (306.3 yards per game).
  • He also has 26 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaging 4.3 yards per game.
  • The Rams have run 55.5% passing plays and 44.5% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Stafford accounts for 51.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 200 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • This week Stafford will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (270.5 yards allowed per game).
  • At 2.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Lions defense is ranked 22nd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Giants last week, Stafford went 22-for-28 (78.6%) for 251 yards with four touchdown passes and one interception.
  • Stafford tacked on two carries for 12 yards, averaging six yards per attempt in the running game.
  • Stafford has racked up 896 passing yards (298.7 per game) and has a 68.9% completion percentage (73-for-106) over his last three appearances, tossing seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He also has 32 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 10.7 yards per game on the ground.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

68

33.7%

46

653

7

12

35.3%

Robert Woods

44

21.8%

29

353

3

7

20.6%

Van Jefferson

26

12.9%

17

261

2

2

5.9%

