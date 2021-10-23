Publish date:
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Los Angeles vs. Detroit
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Stafford has passed for 1,838 yards while completing 69.5% of his throws (139-of-200), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions (306.3 yards per game).
- He also has 26 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaging 4.3 yards per game.
- The Rams have run 55.5% passing plays and 44.5% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
- Stafford accounts for 51.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 200 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Detroit
- This week Stafford will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (270.5 yards allowed per game).
- At 2.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Lions defense is ranked 22nd in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Giants last week, Stafford went 22-for-28 (78.6%) for 251 yards with four touchdown passes and one interception.
- Stafford tacked on two carries for 12 yards, averaging six yards per attempt in the running game.
- Stafford has racked up 896 passing yards (298.7 per game) and has a 68.9% completion percentage (73-for-106) over his last three appearances, tossing seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He also has 32 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 10.7 yards per game on the ground.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
68
33.7%
46
653
7
12
35.3%
Robert Woods
44
21.8%
29
353
3
7
20.6%
Van Jefferson
26
12.9%
17
261
2
2
5.9%
