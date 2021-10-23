Publish date:
Michigan vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Michigan vs. Northwestern
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan's games this season have gone over 51 points four of six times.
- So far this season, 50% of Northwestern's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 51.
- Saturday's total is 9.3 points lower than the two team's combined 60.3 points per game average.
- The 39.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.7 fewer than the 51 over/under in this contest.
- Wolverines games this season feature an average total of 52.2 points, a number 1.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 51 total in this game is 3.5 points higher than the 47.5 average total in Wildcats games this season.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Michigan has played six games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Wolverines covered the spread in their only game when favored by 23.5 points or more.
- Michigan has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).
- This year, the Wolverines score 14.7 more points per game (38.5) than the Wildcats allow (23.8).
- Michigan is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.8 points.
- The Wolverines average 29.7 more yards per game (440.5) than the Wildcats give up per contest (410.8).
- In games that Michigan piles up more than 410.8 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Wolverines have turned the ball over two times this season, seven fewer than the Wildcats have forced (9).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan at SISportsbook.
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Northwestern has covered the spread twice this year.
- Northwestern's games this year have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).
- This year the Wildcats score 6.3 more points per game (21.8) than the Wolverines surrender (15.5).
- When Northwestern scores more than 15.5 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Wildcats average 63.0 more yards per game (373.0) than the Wolverines give up (310.0).
- When Northwestern totals over 310.0 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Wolverines have forced a turnover (8) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Michigan
|Stats
|Northwestern
38.5
Avg. Points Scored
21.8
15.5
Avg. Points Allowed
23.8
440.5
Avg. Total Yards
373.0
310.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
410.8
2
Giveaways
9
8
Takeaways
9