Big Ten opponents meet when the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Northwestern Wildcats (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Michigan Stadium. Michigan is favored by 23.5 points. An over/under of 51 is set in the contest.

Odds for Michigan vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

Michigan's games this season have gone over 51 points four of six times.

So far this season, 50% of Northwestern's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 51.

Saturday's total is 9.3 points lower than the two team's combined 60.3 points per game average.

The 39.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.7 fewer than the 51 over/under in this contest.

Wolverines games this season feature an average total of 52.2 points, a number 1.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 51 total in this game is 3.5 points higher than the 47.5 average total in Wildcats games this season.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Michigan has played six games, with five wins against the spread.

The Wolverines covered the spread in their only game when favored by 23.5 points or more.

Michigan has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).

This year, the Wolverines score 14.7 more points per game (38.5) than the Wildcats allow (23.8).

Michigan is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.8 points.

The Wolverines average 29.7 more yards per game (440.5) than the Wildcats give up per contest (410.8).

In games that Michigan piles up more than 410.8 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Wolverines have turned the ball over two times this season, seven fewer than the Wildcats have forced (9).

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Northwestern has covered the spread twice this year.

Northwestern's games this year have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).

This year the Wildcats score 6.3 more points per game (21.8) than the Wolverines surrender (15.5).

When Northwestern scores more than 15.5 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Wildcats average 63.0 more yards per game (373.0) than the Wolverines give up (310.0).

When Northwestern totals over 310.0 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Wolverines have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats