October 23, 2021
Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Atlanta vs. Miami

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Mike Davis ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Davis and the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) square off against the Miami Dolphins (1-5) in Week 7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Davis has 62 carries for a team-best 204 rushing yards (40.8 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has tacked on 18 catches for 88 yards (17.6 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 62, or 50.4%, of his team's 123 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Falcons, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.7% of the time while running the football 37.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Miami

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Dolphins are 22nd in the league, allowing 125.3 yards per game.
  • This year the Dolphins are ranked 24th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (seven).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jets in Week 5, Davis rushed 13 times for 53 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Davis has run for 117 yards on 38 carries (39.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
  • He's also averaged 13.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing eight passes for 40 yards and one touchdown.

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Mike Davis

62

50.4%

204

1

10

66.7%

3.3

Cordarrelle Patterson

41

33.3%

173

1

5

33.3%

4.2

Wayne Gallman

7

5.7%

31

0

0

0.0%

4.4

Matt Ryan

7

5.7%

26

0

0

0.0%

3.7

