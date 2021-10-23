There will be player prop betting options available for Mike Davis ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Davis and the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) square off against the Miami Dolphins (1-5) in Week 7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Mike Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Davis has 62 carries for a team-best 204 rushing yards (40.8 per game) and one touchdown.

He has tacked on 18 catches for 88 yards (17.6 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 62, or 50.4%, of his team's 123 rushing attempts this season.

The Falcons, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.7% of the time while running the football 37.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Miami

In terms of defending against the run, the Dolphins are 22nd in the league, allowing 125.3 yards per game.

This year the Dolphins are ranked 24th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (seven).

Recent Performances

Against the Jets in Week 5, Davis rushed 13 times for 53 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.

In his last three games, Davis has run for 117 yards on 38 carries (39.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

He's also averaged 13.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing eight passes for 40 yards and one touchdown.

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Mike Davis 62 50.4% 204 1 10 66.7% 3.3 Cordarrelle Patterson 41 33.3% 173 1 5 33.3% 4.2 Wayne Gallman 7 5.7% 31 0 0 0.0% 4.4 Matt Ryan 7 5.7% 26 0 0 0.0% 3.7

