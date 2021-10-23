Publish date:
Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Atlanta vs. Miami
Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds
Mike Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Davis has 62 carries for a team-best 204 rushing yards (40.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has tacked on 18 catches for 88 yards (17.6 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 62, or 50.4%, of his team's 123 rushing attempts this season.
- The Falcons, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.7% of the time while running the football 37.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Miami
- In terms of defending against the run, the Dolphins are 22nd in the league, allowing 125.3 yards per game.
- This year the Dolphins are ranked 24th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (seven).
Recent Performances
- Against the Jets in Week 5, Davis rushed 13 times for 53 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Davis has run for 117 yards on 38 carries (39.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- He's also averaged 13.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing eight passes for 40 yards and one touchdown.
Davis' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Mike Davis
62
50.4%
204
1
10
66.7%
3.3
Cordarrelle Patterson
41
33.3%
173
1
5
33.3%
4.2
Wayne Gallman
7
5.7%
31
0
0
0.0%
4.4
Matt Ryan
7
5.7%
26
0
0
0.0%
3.7
