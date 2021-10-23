There will be player prop betting options available for Mike Evans ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) take the field against the Chicago Bears (3-3) in Week 7 at Raymond James Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Evans' 420 receiving yards (70.0 per game) pace all receivers on the Buccaneers. He's been targeted 49 times and has registered 31 catches and four touchdowns.

So far this season, 18.1% of the 270 passes thrown by his team have gone Evans' way.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Evans has been on the receiving end of 13.0% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 66.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 33.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Evans' matchup with the Bears.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Chicago

Evans is averaging 64.8 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Bears, 2.7 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (67.5).

Evans, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

Note: Evans' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.

This week Evans will face the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense (245.7 yards allowed per game).

The Bears have allowed 10 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Evans caught two passes for 27 yards while being targeted four times.

Evans has also tacked on 15 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns over his last three outings. He's been targeted 24 times, producing 71.7 yards per game.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 49 18.1% 31 420 4 6 13.0% Antonio Brown 42 15.6% 29 418 4 3 6.5% Chris Godwin 46 17.0% 34 409 2 12 26.1% Leonard Fournette 30 11.1% 25 213 0 5 10.9%

Powered By Data Skrive