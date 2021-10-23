October 23, 2021
BETTING
Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Miami vs. Atlanta

There will be player props available for Mike Gesicki before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Gesicki's Miami Dolphins (1-5) and the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) meet in Week 7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gesicki has grabbed 30 balls, with a team-best 342 receiving yards plus one touchdown. He has been targeted 43 times, and is averaging 57.0 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 18.1% of the 237 passes thrown by his team have gone Gesicki's way.
  • The Dolphins have thrown the ball in 67.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 32.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • The Falcons have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 257.6 yards per game through the air.
  • With 11 passing TDs conceded this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Jaguars, Gesicki was targeted nine times and recorded eight catches for 115 yards.
  • Gesicki's 17 grabs in his last three games have yielded 215 yards (71.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 22 times.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Gesicki

43

18.1%

30

342

1

1

5.6%

Jaylen Waddle

49

20.7%

37

301

3

5

27.8%

DeVante Parker

32

13.5%

17

242

1

2

11.1%

Myles Gaskin

32

13.5%

24

136

2

3

16.7%

