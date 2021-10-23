Publish date:
Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Miami vs. Atlanta
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gesicki has grabbed 30 balls, with a team-best 342 receiving yards plus one touchdown. He has been targeted 43 times, and is averaging 57.0 yards per game.
- So far this season, 18.1% of the 237 passes thrown by his team have gone Gesicki's way.
- The Dolphins have thrown the ball in 67.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 32.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- The Falcons have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 257.6 yards per game through the air.
- With 11 passing TDs conceded this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Jaguars, Gesicki was targeted nine times and recorded eight catches for 115 yards.
- Gesicki's 17 grabs in his last three games have yielded 215 yards (71.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 22 times.
Gesicki's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Gesicki
43
18.1%
30
342
1
1
5.6%
Jaylen Waddle
49
20.7%
37
301
3
5
27.8%
DeVante Parker
32
13.5%
17
242
1
2
11.1%
Myles Gaskin
32
13.5%
24
136
2
3
16.7%
