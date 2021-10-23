There will be player props available for Mike Gesicki before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Gesicki's Miami Dolphins (1-5) and the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) meet in Week 7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gesicki has grabbed 30 balls, with a team-best 342 receiving yards plus one touchdown. He has been targeted 43 times, and is averaging 57.0 yards per game.

So far this season, 18.1% of the 237 passes thrown by his team have gone Gesicki's way.

The Dolphins have thrown the ball in 67.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 32.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

The Falcons have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 257.6 yards per game through the air.

With 11 passing TDs conceded this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Jaguars, Gesicki was targeted nine times and recorded eight catches for 115 yards.

Gesicki's 17 grabs in his last three games have yielded 215 yards (71.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 22 times.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Gesicki 43 18.1% 30 342 1 1 5.6% Jaylen Waddle 49 20.7% 37 301 3 5 27.8% DeVante Parker 32 13.5% 17 242 1 2 11.1% Myles Gaskin 32 13.5% 24 136 2 3 16.7%

