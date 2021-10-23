October 23, 2021
Publish date:

Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Philadelphia vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Miles Sanders has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Sanders' Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) square off in a Week 7 matchup from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sanders has 270 rushing yards on 57 carries (45.0 yards per game).
  • He also averages 20.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 18 passes for 121 yards.
  • He has received 57 of his team's 132 carries this season (43.2%).
  • The Eagles have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

0

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Allowing 130.7 rushing yards per game, the Raiders have the 25th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Raiders have allowed seven rushing touchdowns, 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Buccaneers, Sanders carried the ball nine times for 56 yards (6.2 yards per carry).
  • Over his last three games, Sanders has 114 rushing yards on 27 carries (38.0 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.
  • He's also averaged 16.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 10 passes for 50 yards.

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Miles Sanders

57

43.2%

270

0

9

36.0%

4.7

Jalen Hurts

53

40.2%

300

5

14

56.0%

5.7

Kenneth Gainwell

21

15.9%

100

2

2

8.0%

4.8

Jalen Reagor

1

0.8%

12

0

0

0.0%

12.0

