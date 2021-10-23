Publish date:
Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Philadelphia vs. Las Vegas
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders has 270 rushing yards on 57 carries (45.0 yards per game).
- He also averages 20.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 18 passes for 121 yards.
- He has received 57 of his team's 132 carries this season (43.2%).
- The Eagles have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
0
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Allowing 130.7 rushing yards per game, the Raiders have the 25th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- The Raiders have allowed seven rushing touchdowns, 24th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Buccaneers, Sanders carried the ball nine times for 56 yards (6.2 yards per carry).
- Over his last three games, Sanders has 114 rushing yards on 27 carries (38.0 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.
- He's also averaged 16.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 10 passes for 50 yards.
Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Miles Sanders
57
43.2%
270
0
9
36.0%
4.7
Jalen Hurts
53
40.2%
300
5
14
56.0%
5.7
Kenneth Gainwell
21
15.9%
100
2
2
8.0%
4.8
Jalen Reagor
1
0.8%
12
0
0
0.0%
12.0
