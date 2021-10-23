Miles Sanders has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Sanders' Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) square off in a Week 7 matchup from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has 270 rushing yards on 57 carries (45.0 yards per game).

He also averages 20.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 18 passes for 121 yards.

He has received 57 of his team's 132 carries this season (43.2%).

The Eagles have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Allowing 130.7 rushing yards per game, the Raiders have the 25th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Raiders have allowed seven rushing touchdowns, 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Buccaneers, Sanders carried the ball nine times for 56 yards (6.2 yards per carry).

Over his last three games, Sanders has 114 rushing yards on 27 carries (38.0 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.

He's also averaged 16.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 10 passes for 50 yards.

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Miles Sanders 57 43.2% 270 0 9 36.0% 4.7 Jalen Hurts 53 40.2% 300 5 14 56.0% 5.7 Kenneth Gainwell 21 15.9% 100 2 2 8.0% 4.8 Jalen Reagor 1 0.8% 12 0 0 0.0% 12.0

