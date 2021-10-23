Publish date:
Minnesota vs. Maryland College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Minnesota vs. Maryland
Over/Under Insights
- Minnesota and its opponents have scored at least 53.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.
- Maryland and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in four of six games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 55.3 points per game, 1.8 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 49.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Golden Gophers games have an average total of 52.5 points this season, one fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 60.5 PPG average total in Terrapins games this season is seven points more than this game's over/under.
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- Minnesota has three wins against the spread in six games this season.
- The Golden Gophers have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Minnesota's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Golden Gophers score 25.3 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the Terrapins give up per contest (29).
- Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 29 points.
- The Golden Gophers rack up 344.5 yards per game, 37.2 fewer yards than the 381.7 the Terrapins give up per contest.
- Minnesota is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses over 381.7 yards.
- This year, the Golden Gophers have turned the ball over seven times, while the Terrapins have forced seven.
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Maryland is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- This year, the Terrapins are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
- Maryland's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).
- The Terrapins average 9.8 more points per game (30) than the Golden Gophers allow (20.2).
- Maryland is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 20.2 points.
- The Terrapins collect 127.9 more yards per game (447.2) than the Golden Gophers give up per outing (319.3).
- In games that Maryland amasses more than 319.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Terrapins have turned the ball over 12 times this season, three more turnovers than the Golden Gophers have forced (9).
Season Stats
|Minnesota
|Stats
|Maryland
25.3
Avg. Points Scored
30
20.2
Avg. Points Allowed
29
344.5
Avg. Total Yards
447.2
319.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
381.7
7
Giveaways
12
9
Takeaways
7