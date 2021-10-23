Oddsmakers give the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten) the edge when they host the Maryland Terrapins (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten opponents at Huntington Bank Stadium. Minnesota is favored by 4.5 points. The over/under is set at 53.5 for the game.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Maryland

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota and its opponents have scored at least 53.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.

Maryland and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in four of six games this season.

The two teams combine to average 55.3 points per game, 1.8 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 49.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Golden Gophers games have an average total of 52.5 points this season, one fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 60.5 PPG average total in Terrapins games this season is seven points more than this game's over/under.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Golden Gophers have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Golden Gophers score 25.3 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the Terrapins give up per contest (29).

Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 29 points.

The Golden Gophers rack up 344.5 yards per game, 37.2 fewer yards than the 381.7 the Terrapins give up per contest.

Minnesota is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses over 381.7 yards.

This year, the Golden Gophers have turned the ball over seven times, while the Terrapins have forced seven.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Terrapins are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Maryland's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The Terrapins average 9.8 more points per game (30) than the Golden Gophers allow (20.2).

Maryland is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 20.2 points.

The Terrapins collect 127.9 more yards per game (447.2) than the Golden Gophers give up per outing (319.3).

In games that Maryland amasses more than 319.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Terrapins have turned the ball over 12 times this season, three more turnovers than the Golden Gophers have forced (9).

Season Stats