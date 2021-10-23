October 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Minnesota vs. Maryland College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Oddsmakers give the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten) the edge when they host the Maryland Terrapins (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten opponents at Huntington Bank Stadium. Minnesota is favored by 4.5 points. The over/under is set at 53.5 for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Maryland

Over/Under Insights

  • Minnesota and its opponents have scored at least 53.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.
  • Maryland and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in four of six games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 55.3 points per game, 1.8 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to allow 49.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Golden Gophers games have an average total of 52.5 points this season, one fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 60.5 PPG average total in Terrapins games this season is seven points more than this game's over/under.
  • Minnesota has three wins against the spread in six games this season.
  • The Golden Gophers have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Minnesota's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
  • The Golden Gophers score 25.3 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the Terrapins give up per contest (29).
  • Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 29 points.
  • The Golden Gophers rack up 344.5 yards per game, 37.2 fewer yards than the 381.7 the Terrapins give up per contest.
  • Minnesota is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses over 381.7 yards.
  • This year, the Golden Gophers have turned the ball over seven times, while the Terrapins have forced seven.
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Minnesota at SISportsbook.
  • Maryland is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • This year, the Terrapins are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
  • Maryland's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).
  • The Terrapins average 9.8 more points per game (30) than the Golden Gophers allow (20.2).
  • Maryland is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 20.2 points.
  • The Terrapins collect 127.9 more yards per game (447.2) than the Golden Gophers give up per outing (319.3).
  • In games that Maryland amasses more than 319.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Terrapins have turned the ball over 12 times this season, three more turnovers than the Golden Gophers have forced (9).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

MinnesotaStatsMaryland

25.3

Avg. Points Scored

30

20.2

Avg. Points Allowed

29

344.5

Avg. Total Yards

447.2

319.3

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

381.7

7

Giveaways

12

9

Takeaways

7