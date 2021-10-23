Publish date:
Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt
Over/Under Insights
- Mississippi State has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in four of six games this season.
- In 50% of Vanderbilt's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.
- The two teams combine to score 39 points per game, 12.5 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 63 points per game, 11.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 55.3, 3.8 points above Saturday's total of 51.5.
- The 52.7 PPG average total in Commodores games this season is 1.2 points more than this game's over/under.
Mississippi State Stats and Trends
- Mississippi State has two wins against the spread in six games this year.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 20.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Mississippi State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Bulldogs put up 9.3 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Commodores allow (34).
- The Bulldogs average 407 yards per game, 42.9 fewer yards than the 449.9 the Commodores give up per contest.
- When Mississippi State totals over 449.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs have 10 giveaways this season, while the Commodores have 10 takeaways .
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Vanderbilt has two wins against the spread.
- The Commodores have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 20.5 points or more.
- Vanderbilt's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).
- The Commodores put up 14.7 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Bulldogs give up (29).
- The Commodores rack up 44.6 fewer yards per game (310.9) than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (355.5).
- Vanderbilt is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 355.5 yards.
- The Commodores have turned the ball over 14 times this season, six more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (8).
Season Stats
|Mississippi State
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
24.7
Avg. Points Scored
14.3
29
Avg. Points Allowed
34
407
Avg. Total Yards
310.9
355.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
449.9
10
Giveaways
14
8
Takeaways
10