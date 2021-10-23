The Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3, 0-0 SEC) are 20.5-point favorites when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5, 0-0 SEC) in a SEC matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Vanderbilt Stadium. The point total is 51.5.

Odds for Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

Mississippi State has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in four of six games this season.

In 50% of Vanderbilt's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

The two teams combine to score 39 points per game, 12.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 63 points per game, 11.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 55.3, 3.8 points above Saturday's total of 51.5.

The 52.7 PPG average total in Commodores games this season is 1.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has two wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 20.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Mississippi State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Bulldogs put up 9.3 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Commodores allow (34).

The Bulldogs average 407 yards per game, 42.9 fewer yards than the 449.9 the Commodores give up per contest.

When Mississippi State totals over 449.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have 10 giveaways this season, while the Commodores have 10 takeaways .

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Vanderbilt has two wins against the spread.

The Commodores have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 20.5 points or more.

Vanderbilt's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).

The Commodores put up 14.7 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Bulldogs give up (29).

The Commodores rack up 44.6 fewer yards per game (310.9) than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (355.5).

Vanderbilt is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 355.5 yards.

The Commodores have turned the ball over 14 times this season, six more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (8).

Season Stats