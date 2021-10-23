October 23, 2021
Mo Alie-Cox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Indianapolis vs. San Francisco

Author:

There will be player props available for Mo Alie-Cox ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. This Week 7 matchup sees Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Colts (2-4) play the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Alie-Cox has grabbed 10 passes (on 18 targets) for 152 yards (25.3 per game) and three touchdowns this year.
  • Alie-Cox has been the target of 18 of his team's 198 passing attempts this season, or 9.1% of the target share.
  • Alie-Cox has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 13.6% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.5% of the time while running the ball 44.5% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Alie-Cox's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • The 49ers are giving up 235.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • The 49ers' defense is seventh in the league, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Texans, Alie-Cox was targeted three times, totaling 28 yards on one reception (averaging 28 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Alie-Cox put up 120 yards (on seven catches) with three touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 12 times, and averaged 40.0 yards per game.

Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mo Alie-Cox

18

9.1%

10

152

3

3

13.6%

Michael Pittman Jr.

46

23.2%

31

403

1

6

27.3%

Jonathan Taylor

18

9.1%

15

210

1

1

4.5%

Zach Pascal

29

14.6%

18

204

3

9

40.9%

