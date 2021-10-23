Publish date:
Mo Alie-Cox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Indianapolis vs. San Francisco
Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Odds
Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Alie-Cox has grabbed 10 passes (on 18 targets) for 152 yards (25.3 per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Alie-Cox has been the target of 18 of his team's 198 passing attempts this season, or 9.1% of the target share.
- Alie-Cox has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 13.6% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.5% of the time while running the ball 44.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- The 49ers are giving up 235.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- The 49ers' defense is seventh in the league, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Texans, Alie-Cox was targeted three times, totaling 28 yards on one reception (averaging 28 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.
- Alie-Cox put up 120 yards (on seven catches) with three touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 12 times, and averaged 40.0 yards per game.
Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mo Alie-Cox
18
9.1%
10
152
3
3
13.6%
Michael Pittman Jr.
46
23.2%
31
403
1
6
27.3%
Jonathan Taylor
18
9.1%
15
210
1
1
4.5%
Zach Pascal
29
14.6%
18
204
3
9
40.9%
