There will be player props available for Mo Alie-Cox ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. This Week 7 matchup sees Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Colts (2-4) play the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Odds

Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Alie-Cox has grabbed 10 passes (on 18 targets) for 152 yards (25.3 per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Alie-Cox has been the target of 18 of his team's 198 passing attempts this season, or 9.1% of the target share.

Alie-Cox has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 13.6% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.5% of the time while running the ball 44.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

The 49ers are giving up 235.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers' defense is seventh in the league, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Texans, Alie-Cox was targeted three times, totaling 28 yards on one reception (averaging 28 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.

Alie-Cox put up 120 yards (on seven catches) with three touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 12 times, and averaged 40.0 yards per game.

Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mo Alie-Cox 18 9.1% 10 152 3 3 13.6% Michael Pittman Jr. 46 23.2% 31 403 1 6 27.3% Jonathan Taylor 18 9.1% 15 210 1 1 4.5% Zach Pascal 29 14.6% 18 204 3 9 40.9%

