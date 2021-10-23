October 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Miami vs. Atlanta

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Myles Gaskin and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Gaskin's Miami Dolphins (1-5) and the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) hit the field in a Week 7 matchup from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Miami's top rusher, Gaskin, has carried the ball 39 times for 176 yards (29.3 per game).
  • And he has tacked on 24 catches for 136 yards (22.7 per game) and two receiving TDs.
  • He has handled 39, or 33.9%, of his team's 115 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Dolphins have run 67.3% passing plays and 32.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gaskin's matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

0

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Gaskin will go up against a Falcons squad that allows 108.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 12th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Falcons have given up five rushing touchdowns, eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Gaskin carried the ball five times for nine yards.
  • Gaskin has put up 37 rushing yards on 12 carries (12.3 yards per game) with zero touchdowns over his last three outings.
  • He also has 79 receiving yards on 12 catches (26.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
    • .

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Myles Gaskin

39

33.9%

176

0

5

26.3%

4.5

Malcolm Brown

30

26.1%

115

1

7

36.8%

3.8

Jacoby Brissett

16

13.9%

57

1

3

15.8%

3.6

Salvon Ahmed

21

18.3%

49

0

2

10.5%

2.3

Powered By Data Skrive