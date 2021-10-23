Publish date:
Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Miami vs. Atlanta
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Miami's top rusher, Gaskin, has carried the ball 39 times for 176 yards (29.3 per game).
- And he has tacked on 24 catches for 136 yards (22.7 per game) and two receiving TDs.
- He has handled 39, or 33.9%, of his team's 115 rushing attempts this season.
- The Dolphins have run 67.3% passing plays and 32.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
0
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Gaskin will go up against a Falcons squad that allows 108.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 12th-ranked rush defense.
- The Falcons have given up five rushing touchdowns, eighth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Gaskin carried the ball five times for nine yards.
- Gaskin has put up 37 rushing yards on 12 carries (12.3 yards per game) with zero touchdowns over his last three outings.
- He also has 79 receiving yards on 12 catches (26.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns. .
Gaskin's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Myles Gaskin
39
33.9%
176
0
5
26.3%
4.5
Malcolm Brown
30
26.1%
115
1
7
36.8%
3.8
Jacoby Brissett
16
13.9%
57
1
3
15.8%
3.6
Salvon Ahmed
21
18.3%
49
0
2
10.5%
2.3
