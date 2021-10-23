In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Myles Gaskin and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Gaskin's Miami Dolphins (1-5) and the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) hit the field in a Week 7 matchup from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Miami's top rusher, Gaskin, has carried the ball 39 times for 176 yards (29.3 per game).

And he has tacked on 24 catches for 136 yards (22.7 per game) and two receiving TDs.

He has handled 39, or 33.9%, of his team's 115 rushing attempts this season.

The Dolphins have run 67.3% passing plays and 32.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Gaskin will go up against a Falcons squad that allows 108.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 12th-ranked rush defense.

The Falcons have given up five rushing touchdowns, eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Gaskin carried the ball five times for nine yards.

Gaskin has put up 37 rushing yards on 12 carries (12.3 yards per game) with zero touchdowns over his last three outings.

He also has 79 receiving yards on 12 catches (26.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns. .

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Myles Gaskin 39 33.9% 176 0 5 26.3% 4.5 Malcolm Brown 30 26.1% 115 1 7 36.8% 3.8 Jacoby Brissett 16 13.9% 57 1 3 15.8% 3.6 Salvon Ahmed 21 18.3% 49 0 2 10.5% 2.3

