The No. 18 NC State Wolf Pack (5-1, 0-0 ACC) are favored by 3.5 points when they go on the road to play the Miami Hurricanes (2-4, 0-0 ACC) in ACC action on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The contest has a 53.5-point over/under.

Odds for NC State vs. Miami

Over/Under Insights

NC State has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points only once this year.

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in five of six games this season.

The two teams combine to average 64.6 points per game, 11.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 44.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Wolf Pack games have an average total of 52.5 points this season, one fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.5-point total for this game is 5.8 points below the 59.3 points per game average total in Hurricanes games this season.

NC State Stats and Trends

In NC State's six games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Wolf Pack have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

NC State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

This year, the Wolf Pack put up just 2.3 more points per game (32.3) than the Hurricanes give up (30).

When NC State records more than 30 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Wolf Pack average 40 more yards per game (425) than the Hurricanes allow per contest (385).

NC State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out over 385 yards.

This year, the Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (5).

Miami Stats and Trends

So far this year Miami has two wins against the spread.

The Hurricanes have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).

Miami's games this season have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Hurricanes average 18.0 more points per game (32.3) than the Wolf Pack allow (14.3).

Miami is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team records more than 14.3 points.

The Hurricanes average 140.8 more yards per game (435.5) than the Wolf Pack allow (294.7).

In games that Miami churns out over 294.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This year the Hurricanes have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (8).

Season Stats