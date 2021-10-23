October 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

NC State vs. Miami College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 18 NC State Wolf Pack (5-1, 0-0 ACC) are favored by 3.5 points when they go on the road to play the Miami Hurricanes (2-4, 0-0 ACC) in ACC action on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The contest has a 53.5-point over/under.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for NC State vs. Miami

Over/Under Insights

  • NC State has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points only once this year.
  • Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in five of six games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 64.6 points per game, 11.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 44.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Wolf Pack games have an average total of 52.5 points this season, one fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 53.5-point total for this game is 5.8 points below the 59.3 points per game average total in Hurricanes games this season.
  • In NC State's six games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Wolf Pack have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
  • NC State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).
  • This year, the Wolf Pack put up just 2.3 more points per game (32.3) than the Hurricanes give up (30).
  • When NC State records more than 30 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Wolf Pack average 40 more yards per game (425) than the Hurricanes allow per contest (385).
  • NC State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out over 385 yards.
  • This year, the Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (5).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for NC State at SISportsbook.
  • So far this year Miami has two wins against the spread.
  • The Hurricanes have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).
  • Miami's games this season have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Hurricanes average 18.0 more points per game (32.3) than the Wolf Pack allow (14.3).
  • Miami is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team records more than 14.3 points.
  • The Hurricanes average 140.8 more yards per game (435.5) than the Wolf Pack allow (294.7).
  • In games that Miami churns out over 294.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • This year the Hurricanes have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (8).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

NC StateStatsMiami

32.3

Avg. Points Scored

32.3

14.3

Avg. Points Allowed

30

425

Avg. Total Yards

435.5

294.7

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

385

6

Giveaways

10

8

Takeaways

5