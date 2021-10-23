Publish date:
NC State vs. Miami College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for NC State vs. Miami
Over/Under Insights
- NC State has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points only once this year.
- Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in five of six games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 64.6 points per game, 11.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 44.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Wolf Pack games have an average total of 52.5 points this season, one fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 53.5-point total for this game is 5.8 points below the 59.3 points per game average total in Hurricanes games this season.
NC State Stats and Trends
- In NC State's six games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Wolf Pack have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- NC State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Wolf Pack put up just 2.3 more points per game (32.3) than the Hurricanes give up (30).
- When NC State records more than 30 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Wolf Pack average 40 more yards per game (425) than the Hurricanes allow per contest (385).
- NC State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out over 385 yards.
- This year, the Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (5).
Miami Stats and Trends
- So far this year Miami has two wins against the spread.
- The Hurricanes have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Miami's games this season have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Hurricanes average 18.0 more points per game (32.3) than the Wolf Pack allow (14.3).
- Miami is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team records more than 14.3 points.
- The Hurricanes average 140.8 more yards per game (435.5) than the Wolf Pack allow (294.7).
- In games that Miami churns out over 294.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- This year the Hurricanes have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|NC State
|Stats
|Miami
32.3
Avg. Points Scored
32.3
14.3
Avg. Points Allowed
30
425
Avg. Total Yards
435.5
294.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
385
6
Giveaways
10
8
Takeaways
5