New England Patriots vs. New York Jets NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Patriots vs. Jets
Over/under insights
- New England and its opponents have combined for 42.5 points only twice this year.
- New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in two games this season.
- Sunday's total is 8.3 points higher than the combined 34.2 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 2.9 points lower than the 45.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- Patriots games this season feature an average total of 44.8 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 43.8 points, 1.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Patriots stats and trends
- New England has two wins against the spread in six games this season.
- This season, the Patriots are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more.
- New England's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Patriots put up 3.4 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Jets surrender (24.2).
- When New England puts up more than 24.2 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Patriots average 50.5 fewer yards per game (322.3), than the Jets allow per outing (372.8).
- The Patriots have turned the ball over seven more times (11 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Jets stats and trends
- New York has covered the spread once this season.
- The Jets have been underdogs by 7 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- New York's games this season have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
- The Jets rack up 13.4 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Patriots give up (21.2).
- The Jets rack up 92.2 fewer yards per game (267.0) than the Patriots allow per matchup (359.2).
- This year the Jets have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Patriots' takeaways (8).
Home and road insights
- New England has covered the spread once at home, and is 0-4 overall there, this season.
- In four home games this year, New England has gone over the total once.
- Patriots home games this season average 46.8 total points, 4.3 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).
- New York is 0-3 overall, and winless against the spread, in away games.
- New York has gone over the total once in three away games this season.
- The average point total in Jets away games this season is 43.8 points, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).
