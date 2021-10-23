The New England Patriots (2-4) are touchdown favorites when they host the New York Jets (1-4) in an AFC East matchup on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The total for this game has been set at 42.5 points.

Odds for Patriots vs. Jets

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have combined for 42.5 points only twice this year.

New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in two games this season.

Sunday's total is 8.3 points higher than the combined 34.2 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 2.9 points lower than the 45.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Patriots games this season feature an average total of 44.8 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 43.8 points, 1.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has two wins against the spread in six games this season.

This season, the Patriots are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more.

New England's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Patriots put up 3.4 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Jets surrender (24.2).

When New England puts up more than 24.2 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Patriots average 50.5 fewer yards per game (322.3), than the Jets allow per outing (372.8).

The Patriots have turned the ball over seven more times (11 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Jets stats and trends

New York has covered the spread once this season.

The Jets have been underdogs by 7 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

New York's games this season have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Jets rack up 13.4 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Patriots give up (21.2).

The Jets rack up 92.2 fewer yards per game (267.0) than the Patriots allow per matchup (359.2).

This year the Jets have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Patriots' takeaways (8).

Home and road insights

New England has covered the spread once at home, and is 0-4 overall there, this season.

In four home games this year, New England has gone over the total once.

Patriots home games this season average 46.8 total points, 4.3 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

New York is 0-3 overall, and winless against the spread, in away games.

New York has gone over the total once in three away games this season.

The average point total in Jets away games this season is 43.8 points, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

