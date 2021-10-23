Publish date:
New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Saints vs. Seahawks
Over/under insights
- New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 43 points just twice this season.
- Seattle's games have gone over 43 points in all six opportunities this season.
- Monday's over/under is 5.7 points lower than the two team's combined 48.7 points per game average.
- This game's over/under is the same as the 43 points per game average these two teams have combined to surrender this year.
- Saints games this season feature an average total of 44.6 points, a number 1.6 points higher than Monday's over/under.
- The 50.7 PPG average total in Seahawks games this season is 7.7 points more than this game's over/under.
Saints stats and trends
- Against the spread, New Orleans is 3-2-0 this year.
- This season, the Saints are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 5 points or more.
- New Orleans' games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- The Saints rack up 25.4 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 per outing the Seahawks surrender.
- New Orleans is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.8 points.
- The Saints average 138.0 fewer yards per game (295.2) than the Seahawks allow per matchup (433.2).
- The Saints have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Seahawks have forced (6).
Seahawks stats and trends
- Against the spread, Seattle is 3-3-0 this season.
- This season, the Seahawks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5 points or more.
- Seattle's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Seahawks average 5.1 more points per game (23.3) than the Saints allow (18.2).
- Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team scores more than 18.2 points.
- The Seahawks collect just 10.0 fewer yards per game (344.0) than the Saints allow per matchup (354.0).
- In games that Seattle churns out more than 354.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Seahawks have four giveaways this season, while the Saints have 10 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- At home, as 5-point underdogs or more, the Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1).
- This season, Seahawks home games average 53.5 points, 10.5 more than this outing's over/under (43).
- New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in away games.
- In three road games this season, New Orleans has hit the over once.
- The average point total in Saints away games this season is 43.8 points, 0.8 more than this contest's over/under (43).
