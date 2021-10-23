The New Orleans Saints (3-2) are less than a touchdown favorite (-5) on Monday, October 25, 2021 against the Seattle Seahawks (2-4). The total for this matchup has been set at 43 points.

Odds for Saints vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 43 points just twice this season.

Seattle's games have gone over 43 points in all six opportunities this season.

Monday's over/under is 5.7 points lower than the two team's combined 48.7 points per game average.

This game's over/under is the same as the 43 points per game average these two teams have combined to surrender this year.

Saints games this season feature an average total of 44.6 points, a number 1.6 points higher than Monday's over/under.

The 50.7 PPG average total in Seahawks games this season is 7.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Saints stats and trends

Against the spread, New Orleans is 3-2-0 this year.

This season, the Saints are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 5 points or more.

New Orleans' games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Saints rack up 25.4 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 per outing the Seahawks surrender.

New Orleans is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.8 points.

The Saints average 138.0 fewer yards per game (295.2) than the Seahawks allow per matchup (433.2).

The Saints have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Seahawks have forced (6).

Seahawks stats and trends

Against the spread, Seattle is 3-3-0 this season.

This season, the Seahawks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5 points or more.

Seattle's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Seahawks average 5.1 more points per game (23.3) than the Saints allow (18.2).

Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team scores more than 18.2 points.

The Seahawks collect just 10.0 fewer yards per game (344.0) than the Saints allow per matchup (354.0).

In games that Seattle churns out more than 354.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Seahawks have four giveaways this season, while the Saints have 10 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home, as 5-point underdogs or more, the Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1).

This season, Seahawks home games average 53.5 points, 10.5 more than this outing's over/under (43).

New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in away games.

In three road games this season, New Orleans has hit the over once.

The average point total in Saints away games this season is 43.8 points, 0.8 more than this contest's over/under (43).

