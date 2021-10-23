Publish date:
Notre Dame vs. USC College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Notre Dame vs. USC
Over/Under Insights
- Notre Dame and its opponents have combined to put up more than 59 points in three of six games this season.
- USC and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in four of six games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 4.2 points lower than the two team's combined 63.2 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 51.6 points per game, 7.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Fighting Irish and their opponents score an average of 51.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 56.9 points, 2.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Notre Dame Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Notre Dame is 3-3-0 this year.
- The Fighting Irish have been favored by 7 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
- This year, the Fighting Irish average 3.7 more points per game (31.0) than the Trojans give up (27.3).
- Notre Dame is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 27.3 points.
- The Fighting Irish collect 367.8 yards per game, only 14.4 fewer than the 382.2 the Trojans allow per contest.
- When Notre Dame totals more than 382.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Fighting Irish have 10 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 10 takeaways .
USC Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, USC is 3-3-0 this season.
- USC's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
- The Trojans rack up 32.2 points per game, 7.9 more than the Fighting Irish give up (24.3).
- When USC scores more than 24.3 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Trojans rack up 86.9 more yards per game (448.2) than the Fighting Irish give up per outing (361.3).
- When USC totals over 361.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- This year the Trojans have 11 turnovers, three fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (14).
Season Stats
|Notre Dame
|Stats
|USC
31.0
Avg. Points Scored
32.2
24.3
Avg. Points Allowed
27.3
367.8
Avg. Total Yards
448.2
361.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
382.2
10
Giveaways
11
14
Takeaways
10