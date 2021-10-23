The USC Trojans (3-3) are one-touchdown underdogs on Saturday, October 23, 2021 against the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1). The over/under is set at 59.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. USC

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have combined to put up more than 59 points in three of six games this season.

USC and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in four of six games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 4.2 points lower than the two team's combined 63.2 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 51.6 points per game, 7.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Fighting Irish and their opponents score an average of 51.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 56.9 points, 2.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Notre Dame is 3-3-0 this year.

The Fighting Irish have been favored by 7 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

This year, the Fighting Irish average 3.7 more points per game (31.0) than the Trojans give up (27.3).

Notre Dame is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 27.3 points.

The Fighting Irish collect 367.8 yards per game, only 14.4 fewer than the 382.2 the Trojans allow per contest.

When Notre Dame totals more than 382.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Fighting Irish have 10 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 10 takeaways .

USC Stats and Trends

Against the spread, USC is 3-3-0 this season.

USC's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Trojans rack up 32.2 points per game, 7.9 more than the Fighting Irish give up (24.3).

When USC scores more than 24.3 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Trojans rack up 86.9 more yards per game (448.2) than the Fighting Irish give up per outing (361.3).

When USC totals over 361.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year the Trojans have 11 turnovers, three fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (14).

Season Stats