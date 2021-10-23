Publish date:
Ohio State vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ohio State vs. Indiana
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in all six games this season.
- Indiana and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in three of six games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 70.8 points per game, 11.3 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 12.2 points above the 47.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 64.4, 4.9 points more than Saturday's total of 59.5.
- The 52.4 PPG average total in Hoosiers games this season is 7.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- Ohio State has four wins against the spread in six games this season.
- This season, the Buckeyes have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 21 points or more.
- Ohio State's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).
- The Buckeyes rack up 48.5 points per game, 21.7 more than the Hoosiers surrender per outing (26.8).
- Ohio State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 26.8 points.
- The Buckeyes average 229.5 more yards per game (562.7) than the Hoosiers give up per matchup (333.2).
- Ohio State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team totals more than 333.2 yards.
- This year, the Buckeyes have five turnovers, three fewer than the Hoosiers have takeaways (8).
Indiana Stats and Trends
- Indiana has one win against the spread in six games this year.
- Indiana's games this season have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Hoosiers rack up 22.3 points per game, comparable to the 20.5 the Buckeyes allow.
- Indiana is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 20.5 points.
- The Hoosiers average 47.5 fewer yards per game (340.0) than the Buckeyes give up per matchup (387.5).
- The Hoosiers have turned the ball over one more time (12 total) than the Buckeyes have forced a turnover (11) this season.
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Indiana
48.5
Avg. Points Scored
22.3
20.5
Avg. Points Allowed
26.8
562.7
Avg. Total Yards
340.0
387.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
333.2
5
Giveaways
12
11
Takeaways
8