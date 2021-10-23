Big Ten foes square off when the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Indiana Hoosiers (2-4, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. Ohio State is favored by 21 points. The point total is set at 59.5 for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Indiana

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in all six games this season.

Indiana and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in three of six games this season.

The two teams combine to average 70.8 points per game, 11.3 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 12.2 points above the 47.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 64.4, 4.9 points more than Saturday's total of 59.5.

The 52.4 PPG average total in Hoosiers games this season is 7.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State has four wins against the spread in six games this season.

This season, the Buckeyes have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 21 points or more.

Ohio State's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

The Buckeyes rack up 48.5 points per game, 21.7 more than the Hoosiers surrender per outing (26.8).

Ohio State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 26.8 points.

The Buckeyes average 229.5 more yards per game (562.7) than the Hoosiers give up per matchup (333.2).

Ohio State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team totals more than 333.2 yards.

This year, the Buckeyes have five turnovers, three fewer than the Hoosiers have takeaways (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio State at SISportsbook.

Indiana Stats and Trends

Indiana has one win against the spread in six games this year.

Indiana's games this season have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Hoosiers rack up 22.3 points per game, comparable to the 20.5 the Buckeyes allow.

Indiana is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 20.5 points.

The Hoosiers average 47.5 fewer yards per game (340.0) than the Buckeyes give up per matchup (387.5).

The Hoosiers have turned the ball over one more time (12 total) than the Buckeyes have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats