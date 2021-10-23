October 23, 2021
Oklahoma vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners (7-0, 0-0 Big 12) visit the Kansas Jayhawks (1-5, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between Big 12 rivals at David Booth Memorial Stadium. Kansas is a 38.5-point underdog. A 66.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

  • Oklahoma's games this season have gone over 66.5 points five of seven times.
  • Kansas' games have gone over 66.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 59.4 points per game, 7.1 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 68.2 points per game, 1.7 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Sooners games this season is 62.3, 4.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 66.5 .
  • In 2021, games involving the Jayhawks have averaged a total of 56.8 points, 9.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Oklahoma is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Sooners covered the spread in their only game when favored by 38.5 points or more.
  • Oklahoma's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 71.4% of its opportunities (five times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Sooners rack up just 0.6 fewer points per game (42.7) than the Jayhawks allow (43.3).
  • Oklahoma is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 43.3 points.
  • The Sooners collect just 5.6 fewer yards per game (479.1), than the Jayhawks allow per matchup (484.7).
  • In games that Oklahoma piles up over 484.7 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Sooners have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Jayhawks.
  • So far this season Kansas is winless against the spread.
  • Kansas' games this season have gone over the point total four times in five opportunities (80%).
  • The Jayhawks put up 16.7 points per game, 8.2 fewer than the Sooners give up (24.9).
  • The Jayhawks average 57.1 fewer yards per game (321.3) than the Sooners allow per outing (378.4).
  • Kansas is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team piles up more than 378.4 yards.
  • This year the Jayhawks have six turnovers, five fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (11).
Season Stats

OklahomaStatsKansas

42.7

Avg. Points Scored

16.7

24.9

Avg. Points Allowed

43.3

479.1

Avg. Total Yards

321.3

378.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

484.7

7

Giveaways

6

11

Takeaways

7