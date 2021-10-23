Publish date:
Oklahoma vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Kansas
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma's games this season have gone over 66.5 points five of seven times.
- Kansas' games have gone over 66.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 59.4 points per game, 7.1 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 68.2 points per game, 1.7 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Sooners games this season is 62.3, 4.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 66.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Jayhawks have averaged a total of 56.8 points, 9.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Sooners covered the spread in their only game when favored by 38.5 points or more.
- Oklahoma's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 71.4% of its opportunities (five times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Sooners rack up just 0.6 fewer points per game (42.7) than the Jayhawks allow (43.3).
- Oklahoma is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 43.3 points.
- The Sooners collect just 5.6 fewer yards per game (479.1), than the Jayhawks allow per matchup (484.7).
- In games that Oklahoma piles up over 484.7 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Sooners have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Jayhawks.
Kansas Stats and Trends
- So far this season Kansas is winless against the spread.
- Kansas' games this season have gone over the point total four times in five opportunities (80%).
- The Jayhawks put up 16.7 points per game, 8.2 fewer than the Sooners give up (24.9).
- The Jayhawks average 57.1 fewer yards per game (321.3) than the Sooners allow per outing (378.4).
- Kansas is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team piles up more than 378.4 yards.
- This year the Jayhawks have six turnovers, five fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (11).
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Kansas
42.7
Avg. Points Scored
16.7
24.9
Avg. Points Allowed
43.3
479.1
Avg. Total Yards
321.3
378.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
484.7
7
Giveaways
6
11
Takeaways
7