Publish date:
Ole Miss vs. LSU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Ole Miss vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Ole Miss and its opponents have scored at least 76.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only two times this season.
- LSU and its opponents have combined to score more than 76.5 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 0.4 points higher than the combined 76.1 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads combine to surrender 58.6 points per game, 17.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Rebels games have an average total of 75 points this season, 1.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 59.8 points, 16.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Ole Miss has three wins against the spread in six games this season.
- The Rebels have always covered the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.
- Ole Miss' games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in five opportunities (60%).
- This year, the Rebels put up 15.3 more points per game (43.7) than the Tigers give up (28.4).
- Ole Miss is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 28.4 points.
- The Rebels rack up 553 yards per game, 153.3 more yards than the 399.7 the Tigers give up per outing.
- Ole Miss is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team piles up over 399.7 yards.
- The Rebels have turned the ball over four times this season, six fewer than the Tigers have forced (10).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ole Miss at SISportsbook.
LSU Stats and Trends
- LSU is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
- This year, the Tigers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.
- LSU's games this season have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- This year the Tigers rack up just 2.2 more points per game (32.4) than the Rebels allow (30.2).
- When LSU puts up more than 30.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Tigers collect 47.7 fewer yards per game (390.3) than the Rebels allow per outing (438).
- In games that LSU totals more than 438 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Tigers have five giveaways this season, while the Rebels have nine takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stats
|LSU
43.7
Avg. Points Scored
32.4
30.2
Avg. Points Allowed
28.4
553
Avg. Total Yards
390.3
438
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
399.7
4
Giveaways
5
9
Takeaways
10