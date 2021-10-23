The LSU Tigers (4-3, 0-0 SEC) are 7.5-point underdogs in a home SEC matchup against the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (5-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The game's point total is set at 76.5.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss and its opponents have scored at least 76.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only two times this season.

LSU and its opponents have combined to score more than 76.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 0.4 points higher than the combined 76.1 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to surrender 58.6 points per game, 17.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Rebels games have an average total of 75 points this season, 1.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 59.8 points, 16.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Rebels have always covered the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.

Ole Miss' games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in five opportunities (60%).

This year, the Rebels put up 15.3 more points per game (43.7) than the Tigers give up (28.4).

Ole Miss is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 28.4 points.

The Rebels rack up 553 yards per game, 153.3 more yards than the 399.7 the Tigers give up per outing.

Ole Miss is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team piles up over 399.7 yards.

The Rebels have turned the ball over four times this season, six fewer than the Tigers have forced (10).

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Tigers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

LSU's games this season have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year the Tigers rack up just 2.2 more points per game (32.4) than the Rebels allow (30.2).

When LSU puts up more than 30.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Tigers collect 47.7 fewer yards per game (390.3) than the Rebels allow per outing (438).

In games that LSU totals more than 438 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers have five giveaways this season, while the Rebels have nine takeaways .

