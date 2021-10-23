October 23, 2021
Publish date:

Patrick Mahomes II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Kansas City vs. Tennessee

Author:

Patrick Mahomes II will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) and the Tennessee Titans (4-2) go toe-to-toe in a Week 7 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mahomes has passed for 1,876 yards while completing 69% of his throws (167-of-242), with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions (312.7 yards per game).
  • He also has 184 rushing yards on 26 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 30.7 yards per game.
  • The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Mahomes has attempted 34 of his 242 passes in the red zone, accounting for 64.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Mahomes averages 246.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Titans, 76.8 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mahomes has multiple touchdown passes in two of those contests against the Titans.
  • The Titans have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 291.5 yards per game through the air.
  • The Titans' defense is 22nd in the NFL, conceding 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Football Team last week, Mahomes went 32-for-47 (68.1%) for 397 yards with two touchdown passes and two interceptions.
  • Mahomes tacked on three carries for 31 yards, averaging 10.3 yards per carry in the running game.
  • Mahomes has passed for 936 yards (312.0 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 67.9% of his passes (89-for-131) with nine touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 118 rushing yards (39.3 ypg) on 16 carries.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

63

26.0%

46

592

5

8

23.5%

Travis Kelce

53

21.9%

38

468

4

5

14.7%

Mecole Hardman

35

14.5%

26

261

1

5

14.7%

