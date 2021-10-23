Patrick Mahomes II will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) and the Tennessee Titans (4-2) go toe-to-toe in a Week 7 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mahomes has passed for 1,876 yards while completing 69% of his throws (167-of-242), with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions (312.7 yards per game).

He also has 184 rushing yards on 26 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 30.7 yards per game.

The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Mahomes has attempted 34 of his 242 passes in the red zone, accounting for 64.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Mahomes averages 246.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Titans, 76.8 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mahomes has multiple touchdown passes in two of those contests against the Titans.

The Titans have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 291.5 yards per game through the air.

The Titans' defense is 22nd in the NFL, conceding 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Football Team last week, Mahomes went 32-for-47 (68.1%) for 397 yards with two touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Mahomes tacked on three carries for 31 yards, averaging 10.3 yards per carry in the running game.

Mahomes has passed for 936 yards (312.0 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 67.9% of his passes (89-for-131) with nine touchdowns and five interceptions.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 118 rushing yards (39.3 ypg) on 16 carries.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 63 26.0% 46 592 5 8 23.5% Travis Kelce 53 21.9% 38 468 4 5 14.7% Mecole Hardman 35 14.5% 26 261 1 5 14.7%

