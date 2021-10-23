The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between Big Ten foes at Beaver Stadium. Illinois is a 24-point underdog. This game has an over/under of 45.5 points.

Odds for Penn State vs. Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Penn State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 45.5 points in three of six games this season.

In 42.9% of Illinois' games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 45.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46, is 0.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 38.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.1 fewer than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 51.5, 6.0 points above Saturday's over/under of 45.5.

In 2021, games involving the Fighting Illini have averaged a total of 53.5 points, 8.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State has four wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Nittany Lions have been favored by 24 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Penn State's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Nittany Lions rack up 3.7 more points per game (28.3) than the Fighting Illini surrender (24.6).

Penn State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.6 points.

The Nittany Lions average 398.3 yards per game, 29.6 fewer yards than the 427.9 the Fighting Illini allow per outing.

Penn State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up over 427.9 yards.

The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Fighting Illini have forced (12).

Illinois Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Illinois is 3-4-0 this year.

Illinois' games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

This year the Fighting Illini score 3.9 more points per game (17.7) than the Nittany Lions allow (13.8).

Illinois is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team records more than 13.8 points.

The Fighting Illini collect only 1.0 more yard per game (313.7) than the Nittany Lions allow per contest (312.7).

In games that Illinois piles up more than 312.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This year the Fighting Illini have six turnovers, four fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (10).

Season Stats