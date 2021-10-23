Publish date:
Penn State vs. Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Penn State vs. Illinois
Over/Under Insights
- Penn State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 45.5 points in three of six games this season.
- In 42.9% of Illinois' games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 45.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46, is 0.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 38.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.1 fewer than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 51.5, 6.0 points above Saturday's over/under of 45.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Fighting Illini have averaged a total of 53.5 points, 8.0 more than the set total in this contest.
Penn State Stats and Trends
- Penn State has four wins against the spread in six games this year.
- The Nittany Lions have been favored by 24 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Penn State's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Nittany Lions rack up 3.7 more points per game (28.3) than the Fighting Illini surrender (24.6).
- Penn State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.6 points.
- The Nittany Lions average 398.3 yards per game, 29.6 fewer yards than the 427.9 the Fighting Illini allow per outing.
- Penn State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up over 427.9 yards.
- The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Fighting Illini have forced (12).
Illinois Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Illinois is 3-4-0 this year.
- Illinois' games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- This year the Fighting Illini score 3.9 more points per game (17.7) than the Nittany Lions allow (13.8).
- Illinois is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team records more than 13.8 points.
- The Fighting Illini collect only 1.0 more yard per game (313.7) than the Nittany Lions allow per contest (312.7).
- In games that Illinois piles up more than 312.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- This year the Fighting Illini have six turnovers, four fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (10).
Season Stats
|Penn State
|Stats
|Illinois
28.3
Avg. Points Scored
17.7
13.8
Avg. Points Allowed
24.6
398.3
Avg. Total Yards
313.7
312.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
427.9
7
Giveaways
6
10
Takeaways
12