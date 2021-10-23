The Clemson Tigers (4-2, 0-0 ACC) and the second-ranked scoring defense will visit the No. 23 Pittsburgh Panthers (5-1, 0-0 ACC) and the second-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Tigers are 3.5-point underdogs. The game has a point total set at 47.5.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Clemson

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over 47.5 points five of six times.

Clemson's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 68.8 points per game, 21.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 15 points above the 32.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 56.2, 8.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.

The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 2.1 points below the 49.6 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 5-1-0 this year.

The Panthers have been favored by 3.5 points or more five times this season and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.

Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on five of six set point totals (83.3%).

The Panthers average 48.3 points per game, 35.8 more than the Tigers surrender per outing (12.5).

Pittsburgh is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 12.5 points.

The Panthers average 213.8 more yards per game (530.3) than the Tigers give up per contest (316.5).

Pittsburgh is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team piles up more than 316.5 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Tigers have forced (8).

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson is winless against the spread this year.

Clemson's games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

The Tigers put up 20.5 points per game, comparable to the 20 the Panthers give up.

Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 20 points.

The Tigers collect only three more yards per game (322.3) than the Panthers give up (319.3).

When Clemson totals over 319.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers have six giveaways this season, while the Panthers have nine takeaways .

Season Stats