Pittsburgh vs. Clemson College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Clemson
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over 47.5 points five of six times.
- Clemson's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 68.8 points per game, 21.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 15 points above the 32.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Panthers games this season is 56.2, 8.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.
- The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 2.1 points below the 49.6 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 5-1-0 this year.
- The Panthers have been favored by 3.5 points or more five times this season and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on five of six set point totals (83.3%).
- The Panthers average 48.3 points per game, 35.8 more than the Tigers surrender per outing (12.5).
- Pittsburgh is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 12.5 points.
- The Panthers average 213.8 more yards per game (530.3) than the Tigers give up per contest (316.5).
- Pittsburgh is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team piles up more than 316.5 yards.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Tigers have forced (8).
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Clemson is winless against the spread this year.
- Clemson's games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).
- The Tigers put up 20.5 points per game, comparable to the 20 the Panthers give up.
- Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 20 points.
- The Tigers collect only three more yards per game (322.3) than the Panthers give up (319.3).
- When Clemson totals over 319.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Tigers have six giveaways this season, while the Panthers have nine takeaways .
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Clemson
48.3
Avg. Points Scored
20.5
20
Avg. Points Allowed
12.5
530.3
Avg. Total Yards
322.3
319.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.5
5
Giveaways
6
9
Takeaways
8