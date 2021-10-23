October 23, 2021
Pittsburgh vs. Clemson College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Clemson Tigers (4-2, 0-0 ACC) and the second-ranked scoring defense will visit the No. 23 Pittsburgh Panthers (5-1, 0-0 ACC) and the second-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Tigers are 3.5-point underdogs. The game has a point total set at 47.5.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Clemson

Over/Under Insights

  • Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over 47.5 points five of six times.
  • Clemson's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 68.8 points per game, 21.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 15 points above the 32.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Panthers games this season is 56.2, 8.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.
  • The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 2.1 points below the 49.6 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.
  • Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 5-1-0 this year.
  • The Panthers have been favored by 3.5 points or more five times this season and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on five of six set point totals (83.3%).
  • The Panthers average 48.3 points per game, 35.8 more than the Tigers surrender per outing (12.5).
  • Pittsburgh is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 12.5 points.
  • The Panthers average 213.8 more yards per game (530.3) than the Tigers give up per contest (316.5).
  • Pittsburgh is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team piles up more than 316.5 yards.
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Tigers have forced (8).
  • Clemson is winless against the spread this year.
  • Clemson's games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).
  • The Tigers put up 20.5 points per game, comparable to the 20 the Panthers give up.
  • Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 20 points.
  • The Tigers collect only three more yards per game (322.3) than the Panthers give up (319.3).
  • When Clemson totals over 319.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Tigers have six giveaways this season, while the Panthers have nine takeaways .
Season Stats

PittsburghStatsClemson

48.3

Avg. Points Scored

20.5

20

Avg. Points Allowed

12.5

530.3

Avg. Total Yards

322.3

319.3

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

316.5

5

Giveaways

6

9

Takeaways

8