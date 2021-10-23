Ricky Seals-Jones will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Seals-Jones' Washington Football Team (2-4) and the Green Bay Packers (5-1) take the field in Week 7 at Lambeau Field.

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Seals-Jones' 12 catches (on 20 targets) have netted him 137 yards (22.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

So far this season, 9.8% of the 204 passes thrown by his team have gone Seals-Jones' way.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Seals-Jones has been on the receiving end of 31.2% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have run 57.0% passing plays and 43.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Seals-Jones' 10 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Packers are 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Seals-Jones did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Packers.

The 223.5 yards per game the Packers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

With 13 passing TDs allowed this season, the Packers defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Chiefs, Seals-Jones was targeted six times and racked up four catches for 58 yards and scored one touchdown.

Seals-Jones' 11 receptions (19 targets) have netted him 118 yards (39.3 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ricky Seals-Jones 20 9.8% 12 137 2 5 31.2% Terry McLaurin 57 27.9% 33 428 3 4 25.0% J.D. McKissic 28 13.7% 21 215 1 0 0.0% Adam Humphries 22 10.8% 15 149 0 0 0.0%

