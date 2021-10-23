Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Robby Anderson, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Anderson's Carolina Panthers (3-3) and the New York Giants (1-5) face off in a Week 7 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Anderson's 40 targets have resulted in 15 receptions for 190 yards (31.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Anderson has been the target of 17.9% (40 total) of his team's 224 passing attempts this season.

Anderson (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers have run 56.9% passing plays and 43.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Anderson collected 11 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Giants, 11.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Anderson did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Giants.

The Giants have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 275.5 yards per game through the air.

With 14 passing TDs allowed this season, the Giants defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

Anderson put together an 11-yard performance against the Vikings last week on three catches while being targeted 11 times and scoring one touchdown.

Anderson has also tacked on 10 receptions for 87 yards and one touchdown during his last three games. He's been targeted 29 times, producing 29.0 yards per game.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Robby Anderson 40 17.9% 15 190 2 3 12.5% D.J. Moore 63 28.1% 40 513 3 5 20.8% Christian McCaffrey 17 7.6% 16 163 0 1 4.2% Brandon Zylstra 8 3.6% 8 139 1 1 4.2%

