October 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Robert Woods Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Los Angeles vs. Detroit

Author:

Before placing any bets on Robert Woods' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Woods' Los Angeles Rams (5-1) and the Detroit Lions (0-6) meet in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Robert Woods Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Woods' 29 grabs have led to 353 yards (58.8 per game) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 44 times.
  • Woods has been the target of 44 of his team's 202 passing attempts this season, or 21.8% of the target share.
  • Woods (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have thrown the football in 55.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Woods' matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Woods put up 67 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Lions, 1.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Woods caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Lions.
  • Note: Woods' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
  • The Lions have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 270.5 yards per game through the air.
  • The Lions have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 22nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Woods put together a 31-yard performance against the Giants last week on two catches (15.5 yards per reception) while being targeted five times and scoring one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Woods has 229 receiving yards on 18 receptions (25 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 76.3 yards per game.

Woods' Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Robert Woods

44

21.8%

29

353

3

7

20.6%

Cooper Kupp

68

33.7%

46

653

7

12

35.3%

Van Jefferson

26

12.9%

17

261

2

2

5.9%

DeSean Jackson

14

6.9%

8

221

1

0

0.0%

Powered By Data Skrive