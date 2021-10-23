Publish date:
Robert Woods Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Los Angeles vs. Detroit
Robert Woods Prop Bet Odds
Robert Woods Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Woods' 29 grabs have led to 353 yards (58.8 per game) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 44 times.
- Woods has been the target of 44 of his team's 202 passing attempts this season, or 21.8% of the target share.
- Woods (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have thrown the football in 55.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Woods put up 67 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Lions, 1.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Woods caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Lions.
- Note: Woods' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
- The Lions have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 270.5 yards per game through the air.
- The Lions have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 22nd in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Woods put together a 31-yard performance against the Giants last week on two catches (15.5 yards per reception) while being targeted five times and scoring one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Woods has 229 receiving yards on 18 receptions (25 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 76.3 yards per game.
Woods' Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Robert Woods
44
21.8%
29
353
3
7
20.6%
Cooper Kupp
68
33.7%
46
653
7
12
35.3%
Van Jefferson
26
12.9%
17
261
2
2
5.9%
DeSean Jackson
14
6.9%
8
221
1
0
0.0%
