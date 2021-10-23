Before placing any bets on Robert Woods' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Woods' Los Angeles Rams (5-1) and the Detroit Lions (0-6) meet in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

Robert Woods Prop Bet Odds

Robert Woods Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Woods' 29 grabs have led to 353 yards (58.8 per game) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 44 times.

Woods has been the target of 44 of his team's 202 passing attempts this season, or 21.8% of the target share.

Woods (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have thrown the football in 55.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Detroit

Woods put up 67 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Lions, 1.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Woods caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Lions.

Note: Woods' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

The Lions have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 270.5 yards per game through the air.

The Lions have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 22nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Woods put together a 31-yard performance against the Giants last week on two catches (15.5 yards per reception) while being targeted five times and scoring one touchdown.

In his last three games, Woods has 229 receiving yards on 18 receptions (25 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 76.3 yards per game.

Woods' Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Robert Woods 44 21.8% 29 353 3 7 20.6% Cooper Kupp 68 33.7% 46 653 7 12 35.3% Van Jefferson 26 12.9% 17 261 2 2 5.9% DeSean Jackson 14 6.9% 8 221 1 0 0.0%

