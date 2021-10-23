Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Ryan Tannehill for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 7 matchup sees Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (4-2) square off against the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tannehill has thrown for 1,467 yards (244.5 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 63.4% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

He also has 133 rushing yards on 19 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 22.2 yards per game on the ground.

The Titans, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.1% of the time while running the football 48.9% of the time.

Tannehill has thrown 28 passes in the red zone this season, 48.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In two matchups against the Chiefs, Tannehill averaged 195 passing yards per game, 52.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

In both of those contests against the Chiefs, Tannehill threw multiple TDs.

Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 287.5 yards per game through the air.

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

Tannehill put together a 216-yard performance against the Bills last week, completing 62.1% of his passes with one interception.

Tannehill added three yards on two carries while rushing for one touchdown.

Tannehill has thrown for 711 passing yards over his last three games (237.0 per game) and has a 62% completion percentage (62-of-100), throwing two touchdown passes with one interception.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 33 rushing yards (11.0 ypg) on eight carries with one rushing touchdown.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Julio Jones 23 11.3% 15 263 0 2 7.1% A.J. Brown 34 16.7% 17 221 1 3 10.7% Chester Rogers 21 10.3% 14 186 1 2 7.1%

Powered By Data Skrive