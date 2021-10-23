October 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Tennessee vs. Kansas City

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Ryan Tannehill for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 7 matchup sees Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (4-2) square off against the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tannehill has thrown for 1,467 yards (244.5 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 63.4% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
  • He also has 133 rushing yards on 19 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 22.2 yards per game on the ground.
  • The Titans, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.1% of the time while running the football 48.9% of the time.
  • Tannehill has thrown 28 passes in the red zone this season, 48.3% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tannehill's matchup with the Chiefs.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • In two matchups against the Chiefs, Tannehill averaged 195 passing yards per game, 52.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • In both of those contests against the Chiefs, Tannehill threw multiple TDs.
  • Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
  • The Chiefs have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 287.5 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Tannehill put together a 216-yard performance against the Bills last week, completing 62.1% of his passes with one interception.
  • Tannehill added three yards on two carries while rushing for one touchdown.
  • Tannehill has thrown for 711 passing yards over his last three games (237.0 per game) and has a 62% completion percentage (62-of-100), throwing two touchdown passes with one interception.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 33 rushing yards (11.0 ypg) on eight carries with one rushing touchdown.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Julio Jones

23

11.3%

15

263

0

2

7.1%

A.J. Brown

34

16.7%

17

221

1

3

10.7%

Chester Rogers

21

10.3%

14

186

1

2

7.1%

Powered By Data Skrive