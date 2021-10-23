Publish date:
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Tennessee vs. Kansas City
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tannehill has thrown for 1,467 yards (244.5 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 63.4% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- He also has 133 rushing yards on 19 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 22.2 yards per game on the ground.
- The Titans, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.1% of the time while running the football 48.9% of the time.
- Tannehill has thrown 28 passes in the red zone this season, 48.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- In two matchups against the Chiefs, Tannehill averaged 195 passing yards per game, 52.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- In both of those contests against the Chiefs, Tannehill threw multiple TDs.
- Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 287.5 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Tannehill put together a 216-yard performance against the Bills last week, completing 62.1% of his passes with one interception.
- Tannehill added three yards on two carries while rushing for one touchdown.
- Tannehill has thrown for 711 passing yards over his last three games (237.0 per game) and has a 62% completion percentage (62-of-100), throwing two touchdown passes with one interception.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 33 rushing yards (11.0 ypg) on eight carries with one rushing touchdown.
Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Julio Jones
23
11.3%
15
263
0
2
7.1%
A.J. Brown
34
16.7%
17
221
1
3
10.7%
Chester Rogers
21
10.3%
14
186
1
2
7.1%
