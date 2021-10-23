Publish date:
Sam Darnold Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Carolina vs. New York
Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds
Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Darnold has thrown for 1,573 passing yards this season (262.2 per game) and has a 61.2% completion percentage (137-of-224), throwing seven touchdown passes with seven interceptions.
- He's also rushed 26 times for 110 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 18.3 yards per game.
- The Panthers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.9% of the time while running the football 43.1% of the time.
- Darnold has thrown 24 passes in the red zone this season, 45.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. New York
- In one matchup against the Giants, Darnold recorded 230 passing yards, 4.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Darnold threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Giants.
- The 275.5 passing yards the Giants allow per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Giants have given up 14 touchdowns through the air (2.3 per game). They are 28th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Vikings, Darnold racked up 207 yards while completing 41.5% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.
- He added four carries for 48 yards, averaging 12 yards per carry.
- In his last three games, Darnold has thrown for 685 yards (228.3 per game) while completing 54.7% of his passes (64-of-117), with four touchdowns and six interceptions.
- He has added 93 rushing yards (31.0 ypg) on 12 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
Darnold's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
63
28.1%
40
513
3
5
20.8%
Robby Anderson
40
17.9%
15
190
2
3
12.5%
Christian McCaffrey
17
7.6%
16
163
0
1
4.2%
