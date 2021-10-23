Sam Darnold will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Darnold's Carolina Panthers (3-3) and the New York Giants (1-5) go toe-to-toe in a Week 7 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Darnold has thrown for 1,573 passing yards this season (262.2 per game) and has a 61.2% completion percentage (137-of-224), throwing seven touchdown passes with seven interceptions.

He's also rushed 26 times for 110 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 18.3 yards per game.

The Panthers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.9% of the time while running the football 43.1% of the time.

Darnold has thrown 24 passes in the red zone this season, 45.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Darnold's matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. New York

In one matchup against the Giants, Darnold recorded 230 passing yards, 4.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Darnold threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Giants.

The 275.5 passing yards the Giants allow per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Giants have given up 14 touchdowns through the air (2.3 per game). They are 28th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Vikings, Darnold racked up 207 yards while completing 41.5% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.

He added four carries for 48 yards, averaging 12 yards per carry.

In his last three games, Darnold has thrown for 685 yards (228.3 per game) while completing 54.7% of his passes (64-of-117), with four touchdowns and six interceptions.

He has added 93 rushing yards (31.0 ypg) on 12 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Darnold's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 63 28.1% 40 513 3 5 20.8% Robby Anderson 40 17.9% 15 190 2 3 12.5% Christian McCaffrey 17 7.6% 16 163 0 1 4.2%

Powered By Data Skrive