October 23, 2021
Publish date:

Sam Darnold Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Carolina vs. New York

Author:

Sam Darnold will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Darnold's Carolina Panthers (3-3) and the New York Giants (1-5) go toe-to-toe in a Week 7 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Darnold has thrown for 1,573 passing yards this season (262.2 per game) and has a 61.2% completion percentage (137-of-224), throwing seven touchdown passes with seven interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 26 times for 110 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 18.3 yards per game.
  • The Panthers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.9% of the time while running the football 43.1% of the time.
  • Darnold has thrown 24 passes in the red zone this season, 45.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. New York

  • In one matchup against the Giants, Darnold recorded 230 passing yards, 4.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Darnold threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Giants.
  • The 275.5 passing yards the Giants allow per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Giants have given up 14 touchdowns through the air (2.3 per game). They are 28th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Vikings, Darnold racked up 207 yards while completing 41.5% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.
  • He added four carries for 48 yards, averaging 12 yards per carry.
  • In his last three games, Darnold has thrown for 685 yards (228.3 per game) while completing 54.7% of his passes (64-of-117), with four touchdowns and six interceptions.
  • He has added 93 rushing yards (31.0 ypg) on 12 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Darnold's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

63

28.1%

40

513

3

5

20.8%

Robby Anderson

40

17.9%

15

190

2

3

12.5%

Christian McCaffrey

17

7.6%

16

163

0

1

4.2%

