The San Francisco 49ers (2-3) are 4-point favorites as they aim to break their three-game losing streak in a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Levi's Stadium. The total has been set at 44 points for this game.

Odds for 49ers vs. Colts

Over/under insights

San Francisco has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in three of five games this season.

In 66.7% of Indianapolis' games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 44.

The two teams combine to score 46.6 points per game, 2.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 45.6 points per game, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in 49ers games this season is 49.2, 5.2 points more than Sunday's over/under of 44.

In 2020, games involving the Colts have averaged a total of 46.1 points, 2.1 more than the set total in this contest.

49ers stats and trends

So far this season San Francisco has one win against the spread.

The 49ers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4 points or more.

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

The 49ers score just 1.6 more points per game (23.4) than the Colts allow (21.8).

San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.8 points.

The 49ers average only 1.7 more yards per game (368.2) than the Colts give up per contest (366.5).

In games that San Francisco totals more than 366.5 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the 49ers have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Colts have takeaways (12).

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has four wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Colts have been underdogs by 4 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Indianapolis has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).

This year the Colts put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (23.2) than the 49ers surrender (23.8).

When Indianapolis scores more than 23.8 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Colts rack up 37.7 more yards per game (367.5) than the 49ers allow (329.8).

Indianapolis is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team picks up over 329.8 yards.

The Colts have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (2).

Home and road insights

49ers home games this season average 51.3 total points, 7.3 more than this contest's over/under (44).

In away games, Indianapolis has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall.

Indianapolis has hit the over twice in three road games this year.

The average point total in Colts away games this season is 45.0 points, 1.0 more than this outing's over/under (44).

