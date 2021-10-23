Publish date:
San Francisco 49ers vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for 49ers vs. Colts
Over/under insights
- San Francisco has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in three of five games this season.
- In 66.7% of Indianapolis' games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 44.
- The two teams combine to score 46.6 points per game, 2.6 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 45.6 points per game, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in 49ers games this season is 49.2, 5.2 points more than Sunday's over/under of 44.
- In 2020, games involving the Colts have averaged a total of 46.1 points, 2.1 more than the set total in this contest.
49ers stats and trends
- So far this season San Francisco has one win against the spread.
- The 49ers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4 points or more.
- San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
- The 49ers score just 1.6 more points per game (23.4) than the Colts allow (21.8).
- San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.8 points.
- The 49ers average only 1.7 more yards per game (368.2) than the Colts give up per contest (366.5).
- In games that San Francisco totals more than 366.5 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year, the 49ers have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Colts have takeaways (12).
Colts stats and trends
- Indianapolis has four wins against the spread in six games this season.
- The Colts have been underdogs by 4 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- Indianapolis has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).
- This year the Colts put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (23.2) than the 49ers surrender (23.8).
- When Indianapolis scores more than 23.8 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Colts rack up 37.7 more yards per game (367.5) than the 49ers allow (329.8).
- Indianapolis is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team picks up over 329.8 yards.
- The Colts have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (2).
Home and road insights
- 49ers home games this season average 51.3 total points, 7.3 more than this contest's over/under (44).
- In away games, Indianapolis has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall.
- Indianapolis has hit the over twice in three road games this year.
- The average point total in Colts away games this season is 45.0 points, 1.0 more than this outing's over/under (44).
