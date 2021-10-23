The South Alabama Jaguars (4-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the UL Monroe Warhawks (3-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt foes at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. UL Monroe is a 13.5-point underdog. The over/under is 51 for the game.

Odds for South Alabama vs. UL Monroe

Over/Under Insights

South Alabama and its opponents have scored at least 51 points just two times this season.

UL Monroe's games have gone over 51 points in four of six chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 46.7 points per game, 4.3 less than the total in this contest.

The 54 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are three more than the 51 total in this contest.

The average total in Jaguars games this season is 50.3, 0.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 51 .

The 53.3 PPG average total in Warhawks games this season is 2.3 points more than this game's over/under.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

South Alabama has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Jaguars have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 13.5 points or more.

South Alabama's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

This year, the Jaguars average 6.5 fewer points per game (28.5) than the Warhawks allow (35).

The Jaguars rack up 391.3 yards per game, 64 fewer yards than the 455.3 the Warhawks allow per matchup.

The Jaguars have nine giveaways this season, while the Warhawks have 11 takeaways .

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

UL Monroe has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

This year, the Warhawks have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 13.5 points or more.

UL Monroe's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The Warhawks rack up 18.2 points per game, comparable to the 19 the Jaguars allow.

UL Monroe is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 19 points.

The Warhawks average 39.7 fewer yards per game (259) than the Jaguars give up (298.7).

When UL Monroe piles up more than 298.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Warhawks have five giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats